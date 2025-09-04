Isaac Night in Wednesday season 2: Everything we know about the character so far

The titular character had a lot on her plate in Wednesday season 2, ranging from dark visions about Enid to Tyler's escape from Willow Hill. Wednesday, in her unique style, managed to handle all the woes falling in her path. However, one of the characters that brought more danger to the lead's life in part 2 was Isaac Night.

The zombie, Slurp, whom Pugsley finds in part 1 of the season, is revealed to be Isaac Night. A brilliant scientist in the past, he was the brother of Tyler's mother, Francoise. His attempts to help her sister and his return later prove to be challenging for the Addams family.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Wednesday season 2. Reader's discretion is advised.

Who is Isaac Night in Wednesday season 2?

A still from the series (Image via Netflix)

Isaac Night, played by Owen Painter in the series, was the true identity of Slurp the zombie in Wednesday season 2. He was the brother of Francoise, who is Tyler's mother and a Hyde too. The backstory of Isaac and Francoise brought clarity to their actions in the series, further unveiling their intentions in the present.

With his sharp skills as a scientist, Isaac managed to find a way to cure his Hyde sister in the past. He was a student at Nevermore Academy back then. Gomez Addams, Wednesday's father, was his best friend and roommate at that time. Aware of his abilities, Isaac asked his pal to power the machine he created in the Iago Tower to aid Francoise. While Gomez helped him enthusiastically, Isaac hid the fact from him that the process would lead to Gomez's death.

Young Morticia manages to save Gomez just in time, but he gets ripped of his special abilities. Isaac dies in the process, and Morticia and Gomez bury him in the Nevermore Cemetery.

While his story seemed to have ended there, Pugsley manages to revive the character years later, which leads to all the chaos that Wednesday and her family tried to handle in Wednesday season 2.

What was Isaac and Francoise's plan in Wednesday season 2 part 2?

A still from the series (Image via Netflix)

At the end of part 1, the series showed Slurp escaping Willow Hill, returning to killing people and devouring their brains. It is revealed that the act helped him return to his human self. Francoise was kept at Willow Hill under the LOIS programme, but the part 1's chaos also set her free.

With Tyler, Isaac, and Francoise now on the loose, the brother-sister duo decides to make their past plan work. However, the twist this time was that they were trying to save Tyler from being a Hyde.

From kidnapping Pugsley to keeping their intentions hidden from Tyler, Isaac and Francoise unleash tense moments for Wednesday and her family in season 2 part 2.

How does Isaac die in Wednesday season 2?

A still from the series (Image via Netflix)

One of the biggest twists about Isaac shown in the series was that Thing was originally Isaac's right hand. The Addams matriarch had cut the scientist's hand upon his death in the past, which remained with the family as Thing (anagram for Night). The final fate of Isaac and his right hand cost the former his life.

In the show, Isaac abducts Thing and attaches the hand to himself. Now in his complete form, he attempted to bring his plans to fruition to save Tyler. Wednesday and her family make every effort to stop him, but the ultimate end of the character falls into Thing's hand.

Owing his allegiance to the Addams family, Thing goes against Isaac. In a fight between them, Thing manages to end Isaac's life by removing Isaac's clockwork heart from his body.

While the character seemed to have died once again, Isaac and his actions became a significant part of the titular character's journey in Wednesday season 2.

