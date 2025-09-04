What happens to Enid at the end of Wednesday season 2? Details explored

Wednesday season 2 invited more woes than ever to the lead's life. As parts 1 and 2 have now been unveiled by Netflix, viewers got to see Wednesday in action in her most unusual style.

While many troubles barged into her life this season, the protagonist remained most worried about Enid Sinclair, her best friend. Wednesday's dark visions prompted Enid's death, making her worried about the fate of her pal.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Wednesday season 2. Reader's discretion is advised.

Enid does not die at the end of the series, as the visions suggested. In the last episode of the season, she turns into a werewolf to rescue Wednesday from a burial she was entrapped in by Isaac Night. However, the previous discovery about her being an alpha werewolf meant that she might not be able to turn into a human again, leaving her in her wild form at the end of the season.

Did Enid die in Wednesday season 2?

A still from the series (Image via Netflix)

While Wednesday's dark visions kept haunting her about losing her best friend, Enid does not die in Wednesday season 2. However, the ending of the series proved to be tragic for the friends due to Enid's alpha werewolf conditions.

In part 2, Wednesday and Enid were able to overcome the dark premonitions through the body swap twist led by Rosaline Rotwood (Lady Gaga). While this incident brings them closer, it puts an end to threats on Enid's life. However, a bigger twist at the end of the season brings a saddening fate for the two best friends.

Capri previously pointed out that Enid is an alpha werewolf. Stronger than other werewolves, they usually lived a lonely life. It also meant that her transformation might keep her stuck as a werewolf. However, she takes the form towards the end of the series to save Wednesday, locking herself in as the wild beast.

While she does not die at the end of the series, she runs away to avoid any harm caused by her in the last episode.

Why did Enid turn into a werewolf at the end of Wednesday season 2?

A still from the series (Image via Netflix)

Isaac Night had created a machine to help her Hyde sister, Francoise, in the past, and they were ready to work on it again after their reunion. With the motto to save Tyler this time, Isaac kidnaps Pugsley to power his creation. When Wednesday confronts them in the final episode of the series, Isaac gets the upper hand and buries her alive.

Having witnessed it all, Agnes reaches out to Enid for help. The two frantically try to save their friend's life, but their attempts seem to be less effective. This tough situation became a pivotal moment as Wednesday's life was at stake, and Enid had to make a quick decision.

Keeping the consequences aside, Enid turns into a werewolf and uses her strength to dig Wednesday out of peril. Although she successfully saves her best friend, the alpha werewolf is unable to help herself. Feared of harming others and not being able to become a human again, Enid runs into the woods in the last episode of Wednesday season 2.

Wednesday is determined to rescue her best friend

A still from the series (Image via Netflix)

After intense fights and struggles, Isaac and Francoise are defeated at the end of Wednesday season 2. With both the characters dead, the dangers that they posed also ended for the Addams family. However, the titular character remained worried about her best friend's condition.

While there is still hope for their reunion, Enid's state will demand more efforts from Wednesday in order to save her pal. At the end of season 2, the lead mentioned that she was not returning home for the vacation, with the bigger plans to save Enid becoming her priority.

Agnes updates Wednesday that Enid was caught in the wildlife cam heading north, five miles from the Canadian border. Equipped with this information, the protagonist seeks the help of her Uncle Fester to go in search of her friend. In a monologue, Wednesday shares her concerns about her friend and says:

" First I must find Enid. I gave her my word. But who exactly will return by my side? My friend? Or the beast that's consumed her?"

Wednesday season 2 might have brought a sad twist to their story, but season 3 may explore unexpected turns and a change of fates for the two friends.

Watch Wednesday season 2 on Netflix.

