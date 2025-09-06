How many episodes will there be in Task season 1? Episode count, release schedule, and more

Mark Ruffalo's Task season 1 is ready to enthrall viewers with an intense combination of crime, heart-pounding family drama, and suspense when it debuts on HBO and HBO Max. The eagerly awaited miniseries runs a total of seven episodes, each revealing fresh layers of the compelling story in Philadelphia's gritty suburbs.
Task season 1 premieres on September 7, 2025, with new episodes releasing on Sundays at 9:00 pm ET, exclusively on HBO and available to stream simultaneously on HBO Max. With seven episodes set, the show is conceived as a tightly constructed story, so each episode is crucial viewing for those who enjoy suspenseful, character-driven drama.
All episodes in Task season 1, and when they arrive
Mark Ruffalo's Task season 1 is all set to premiere on September 7, 2025. With a total of seven episodes, fans will get to see FBI agent Tom, who leads a task force to stop a series of violent house robberies. The show will explore the working-class suburbs of Philadelphia while also delving into themes of crime, investigation, and mystery.
The series will premiere with its first episode on September 7, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET, with subsequent episodes released every Sunday. Here's the schedule of all seven episodes.
Where to watch all episodes of Task season 1?
Task season 1 follows in the footsteps of recent HBO original content as it will air on HBO and HBO Max. Fans can watch episodes as they become available, viewing the newest suspenseful drama with an active subscription on the platform.
For those not yet subscribed to HBO Max, the service has several different plans with various options. There is a basic plan (with commercials) that costs $9.99/month or $99.99/year. HBO Max's ad-free plan costs either $16.99/month or $169.99/year. The Ultimate Ad-Free plan (with 4K UHD and additional device support) costs $20.99/month or $209.99/year.
Subscribers can also layer streaming with other services through Max bundles. For instance, the Disney+ and Hulu ad-supported bundle costs $16.99/month, while a no-ads bundle, including all three offerings, costs $29.99/month. Fans in other countries should check their local HBO providers or streaming services for regional pricing and availability.
All about Task season 1
Task season 1 is an intense crime drama about working-class suburban Philadelphia. Tom Brandis, a widowed FBI agent, is charged with heading a special task force to bring an end to a series of violent break-ins on drug houses. These burglaries are masterminded by Robbie, an unwitting family man whose life is falling apart after his wife deserts him.
Robbie, finding it tough to manage his kids with the support of his niece, Maeve, turns to crime for survival and gets into conflict with a criminal biker gang known as the Dark Hearts. Tom, who is a former priest, struggles with his own personal demons as he seeks justice, and Robbie's desperate behavior stretches the definition of victim and villain.
Part of the task force team is made up of young agents who have their own demons, which further adds depth to the pursuit. The show is a gripping game of cat and mouse, tracing the cloudy moral ground between crime fighters and criminals, illustrating how individual loss and family ties motivate their decisions.
Task season 1 will be available to stream on HBO Max.