7 Thrilling Shows to Watch if You Liked Netflix's 'Two Graves'

Two Graves has garnered a lot of viewership with its gripping Spanish mystery thriller storyline. The show follows Isabel, a grandmother who goes on a risky quest after her granddaughter and her friend, Marta and Veronica, disappear without a trace.

Ad

After two years, the police closed the investigation due to a lack of evidence. However, Isabel refuses to accept this conclusion. She forms a team with Rafael Salazar, whose daughter Marta had vanished.

Together, they seek answers about their missing loved ones. The series explores themes of family bonds. It features emotional depth and extreme action sequences.

Two Graves delivers a compelling story about justice and determination. The show displays how far family members will go to protect those they care about. For viewers who enjoyed Two Graves, these seven shows offer the same thrilling experience with family drama, suspense, and mystery.

Ad

Trending

Dear Child, The Beast Must Die, Dept. Q and four other thrilling shows to watch if you liked Two Graves

1) The Chestnut Man

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

This is a Danish crime thriller series on Netflix. The series follows two detectives, Mark Hess and Naia Thulin, who investigate brutal murders. Each crime sequence contains only one clue, which is a chestnut figurine.

Ad

The show is an adaptation of a novel by Søren Sveistrup. The story unfolds in Copenhagen during the month of autumn. The detectives must solve the case before more victims show up. Like Two Graves, this series features characters looking for missing kids. Both shows explore how disappearances destroy families.

The visual background creates a dark, atmospheric mood. Mystery and Violence drive both stories forward. The parents in both stories encounter unimaginable loss. The quest for truth becomes an obsession for the leads.

Ad

This show is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

2) The Beast Must Die (2021)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The British thriller show is based on Nicholas Blake's book. The story centers on Frances Cairnes, a mother looking for redemption. Her young son was killed in a hit-and-run accident. Frances believes the driver ran away from justice. She takes the matter into her own hands to look for the killer.

Ad

The series explores themes of vengeance and grief. Like Two Graves, a parent fights for justice when the system falls apart. Both shows feature mothers as the tool to push narratives.

The characters risk everything to protect their children's memories. Revenge becomes the common theme in both narratives. The series examines how tragedy transforms people. Danger and violence follow the leads throughout their journeys.

The Beast Must Die is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

Ad

3) The Missing

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This is a British anthology drama show that initially aired on BBC One. The first season follows Emily and Tony Hugehes, whose five-year-old son Oliver goes missing during a holiday in France.

Ad

The show explores how parents deal with the unexplained disappearance of the kid, showing Emily's surrender to move and grieve while Tony embarks on a relentless quest for the truth.

Like Two Graves, the series emphasizes parents' determination to keep looking for the missing child. Both show feature characters obsessed with looking for the truth when official investigations do not provide any answers.

Both shows examine the psychological pressure of unresolved disappearances and the lengths parents will go to look for their children. This show delivers the same emotional intensity and family-driven stories that make Two Graves engaging.

Ad

The Missing is available for viewers to watch on Amazon Prime.

4) Dear Child

A still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

This German crime drama series follows three people who have been held captive for years. When one of them escapes, a complex mystery unfolds. The show explores survival and trauma.

Ad

The parents search desperately for their missing daughter. Like Two Graves, the show tackles child disappearances. Both shows examine how families deal with unimaginable loss.

The narratives feature psychological and dark elements. The characters encounter dangerous situations while looking for the truth. The shows explore themes of freedom and captivity. Both stories focus on the bond between children and parents. Additionally, suspense and mystery drive the narrative forward in each show.

Ad

Dear Child is available for viewers to watch on Netflix.

5) Dept. Q

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The British crime drama show on Netflix features a special cop unit investigating cold cases. The detective Carl Morck leads the department with his team. They focus on unresolved murders and disappearances.

Ad

The show is based on Danish novels by Jussi Adler-Olsen. Like Two Graves. Characters look for missing people who have disappeared without any reason.

Both shows feature investigators who refuse to abandon cases. The stories explore how disappearances affect whole communities. The characters risk their security to uncover the hidden truths.

The series deals with cover-ups and corruption. Both shows feature complicated mysteries that span several years. The quest for justice drives the plot in each story.

Ad

This show is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

6) Fool Me Once

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

This British thriller show on Netflix is based on Harlan Coben's book. The premise of the story follows Maya Stern after her husband's death. She believes she sees her dead husband alive in a security footage.

Ad

Maya must protect her young daughter while finding out the truth. The series features deception and conspiracy. Like Two Graves, a woman fights dangerous forces to look after her family. Both shows explore themes of betrayal and loss. The main leads encounter violent circumstances while looking for answers.

Additionally, the protection of the family motivates the main leads in both series. The stories feature a complicated plot with multiple twists. Trust becomes difficult when everyone seems to hide secrets.

Ad

This series is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

7) Safe (2018)

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

This British thriller drama show on Netflix follows Tom Delaney, a father whose teenage daughter goes missing. The story takes place in a small community where secrets are harboured behind perfect lies.

Ad

Tom starts looking desperately for his missing daughter, Jenny. Like Two Graves, this show features a family member refusing to accept the disappearance of their child. Both shows explore how communities protect their dark secrets. Characters learn that people they trust are not worthy of the same. The series deals with teenage disappearance and family trauma.

Both shows feature parents who risk everything to look for their children. The quest for truth becomes increasingly risky as the stories progress.

Ad

These seven series share similar themes with Two Graves. Each show explores mysterious disappearances and family bonds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More