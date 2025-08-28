7 action shows to watch if you loved Prime Video’s ‘Butterfly’

Butterfly is an American spy thriller television series developed by Steph Cha and Ken Woodruff. The story follows former U.S. intelligence operative David Jung (Daniel Dae Kim) and his estranged daughter Rebecca (Reina Hardesty) as they deal with family tensions in the intense world of global espionage in South Korea.

Ad

Nine years after faking his death, David discovers that Rebecca has become an assassin for Caddis, the spy organization he originally founded. Forced to come out of hiding, he must confront his past, reconnect with his daughter, and stop Caddis while balancing personal and professional stakes.

If viewers enjoyed watching the action-packed spy thriller Butterfly (2025) for its themes of espionage, family tension, and dangerous missions, here are seven other shows that capture similar suspense and intrigue.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Hanna, The Terminal List, and 5 other action shows to watch like Prime Video’s Butterfly

1) Burn Notice (2007-2013)

Burn Notice is an American spy drama (Image via Apple TV+)

Burn Notice is an American spy drama created by Matt Nix. The series stars Jeffrey Donovan, Gabrielle Anwar, Bruce Campbell, Sharon Gless, and Coby Bell (from season four onward).

Ad

The show centers on former spy Michael Westen, who is cut off from his intelligence network and stranded in Miami. With the help of friends Sam Axe and Fiona Glenanne, he uses his skills to help ordinary people while facing dangerous criminals and discovering the truth behind his blacklisted status.

Like Butterfly, Burn Notice follows a former spy facing dangerous operations while trying to reclaim control over a fractured personal and professional life, with action and espionage intrigue.

Ad

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Netflix, Apple TV+

2) The Terminal List (2022-)

The Terminal List is an American action thriller (Image via Apple TV+)

The Terminal List is an American action thriller series created by David DiGilio and based on Jack Carr’s 2018 novel of the same name. The show stars Chris Pratt, Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, and Jeanne Tripplehorn.

Ad

The story follows Navy SEAL Lieutenant Commander Reece, whose platoon is ambushed during a covert mission. Returning home with fragmented memories and lingering doubts, he uncovers a conspiracy that threatens not only his life but also the safety of his loved ones.

Fans of Butterfly will enjoy The Terminal List for its missions, personal vendettas, and action sequences set against a backdrop of secretive operations.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

Ad

3) Citadel (2023-)

Citadel is an American spy-action series (Image via Prime Video)

Citadel is an American spy-action series created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil.

Ad

The show stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra as agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh, whose lives are upended after a mission goes wrong, leading to memory loss and new identities. They are later called back into action to face a dangerous organization known as Manticore.

Citadel reflects Butterfly’s emphasis on identity and covert organizations, set against the backdrop of international espionage.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

Ad

4) Bodyguard (2018)

Bodyguard is a political thriller created and written by Jed Mercurio (Image via Netflix)

Bodyguard is a British political thriller created and written by Jed Mercurio.

Ad

The six-part series follows Police Sergeant David Budd (Richard Madden), a British Army veteran struggling with PTSD, who now works for the Royalty and Specialist Protection Branch in London.

Budd is assigned as the principal protection officer for the ambitious Home Secretary Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes), despite his personal dislike of her politics. The show examines critical security operations and focuses on issues such as government surveillance, terrorism, and the challenges of living with PTSD.

Ad

Similar to Butterfly, Bodyguard offers suspenseful protection assignments, political tension, and a protagonist who must manage duty alongside personal struggles.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

5) Hanna (2019-2021)

Hanna is an American action-drama series (Image via Netflix)

Hanna is an American action-drama series based on the 2011 film of the same name. Created and written by David Farr, the show stars Esme Creed-Miles and Mireille Enos.

Ad

The story follows 15-year-old Hanna, who lives in a remote forest in Poland with Erik, the only father figure she has ever known. Hanna was rescued from a CIA program called UTRAX, which aimed to genetically enhance children into super-soldiers.

As she grows up, Hanna must face the dangerous world that seeks to capture her and others like her.

Like Butterfly, Hanna centers on a young operative shaped by secret programs, featuring action-packed missions and parent-child dynamics.

Ad

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+

6) FUBAR (2023-)

FUBAR is an American action-comedy (Image via Netflix)

FUBAR is an American action-comedy created by Nick Santora. Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger in his first leading role in a scripted live-action TV series, it premiered on May 25, 2023.

Ad

The series follows Luke Brunner and his daughter Emma, who have kept secrets from each other for years; unbeknownst to either, they are both CIA operatives. When they discover the truth, they are forced to work together on critical missions, facing conflicts, trust issues, and Luke’s overprotective instincts.

FUBAR is similar to Butterfly in its depiction of CIA operatives with hidden identities and challenging missions that test trust and loyalty.

Ad

Where to watch: Netflix

7) Person of Interest (2011-2016)

Person of Interest is an American science fiction crime drama (Image via Apple TV+)

Person of Interest is an American sci-fi crime drama created by Jonathan Nolan that combines elements of action and technology.

Ad

The story follows reclusive billionaire Harold Finch (Michael Emerson), who develops a government computer program called “the Machine” that predicts crimes by analyzing vast amounts of data.

Finch recruits former CIA operative John Reese (Jim Caviezel) to act in the field, stopping these crimes while examining themes of privacy and the consequences of limited information.

Fans of Butterfly will appreciate Person of Interest for its focus on intelligence operations, advanced surveillance, and moral dilemmas in protecting others.

Ad

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+, HBO Max

Interested viewers can watch Butterfly on Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Moakala T Aier With a background in Political Science, which may seem unconventional for an entertainment writer, Moakala T Aier’s academic journey was marked by extensive involvement in editorial roles. Beginning as a member of the campus editorial team and later as the editor for the student union led her to pursue a career as a Digital Content Creator.



Currently working as a Listicle writer at Sportskeeda, Moakala has previously contributed to various publications like The Shillong Times and Eastern Mirror, where she covered a diverse range of topics from education and human interest stories to lifestyle pieces, event coverage, and book reviews. With a portfolio that includes interviews with various personalities such as MMA fighters, local musicians, and activists, Moakala’s approach to journalism is rooted in accuracy and reliability. She employs meticulous research and cross-referencing to ensure error-free content.



Beyond writing, Moakala enjoys listening to podcasts every morning, watching indie films, cooking new dishes, taking daily photo dumps, reading books, and journaling her thoughts. While she admires Emma Chamberlain, Sophia Chang, Michelle Choi, and others for their creative attention to detail, Moakala would love to be a part of the classic 1998 film The Parent Trap, longing to live in the same fictional world that feels uncomplicated and meaningful. Know More