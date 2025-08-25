10 new movies and shows to stream on Prime Video in September 2025

September is around the corner, and Prime Video is stacked to the brim with an exciting lineup of new originals premiering and old classics being added to its catalog. The list has every genre under the sun, from bingeable teen dramas to new and exciting K-dramas and cooking shows.

Ad

After the success of the young adult genre with We Were Liars and The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, the platform is back with a new original, The Runarounds, premiering September 1, 2025. Movie fans have older classics like Poor Things and Joker to look forward to on Prime Video this month.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer.

The Runarounds, Poor Things, and other new movies and shows to stream on Prime Video in September 2025

Ad

Trending

1) The Runarounds (September 1)

The ensemble chases their musical dreams (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

A group of high school graduates from Wilmington High School, North Carolina, decides to follow their musical dreams of writing the "best love song in the world". But dreams require them to take chances, be free, and live without regrets. Love, loss, and trouble find them along the way in this new original drama.

Ad

The show's arrival has created a buzz among drama fans, as the creator of the certified hit Outer Banks, Jonas Pate, is helming this venture. The small town charm of shows like One Tree Hill meets the glitz of musical dramas like Daisy Jones & the Six. Fun fact: The show is inspired by the real-life band of the same name, with members from it in the cast.

2) Poor Things (September 7)

Stone in the movie (Image via YouTube/SearchlightPictures)

This Yorgos Lanthimos black comedy from 2023, starring Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, and William Dafoe, is a new addition to the Prime Video catalog. Stone plays Bella Baxter, a fetus stuck in an adult woman's body because of a successful science experiment in Victorian-era London. Realizing her sexuality and a strong need for agency, Bella goes on an epic adventure.

Ad

Fans of a shocking premise with outrageous comedy will enjoy this movie about a woman living in a man's world, and trying to make the best of it in her own twisted way. Emma Stone won Best Actress at the Academy Awards for her ability to capture child-like wonder and adult-like animalistic tendencies. The movie won three more Oscars, Golden Globes, and BAFTAs.

3) Dish It Out season 1 (September 5)

The Ramseys in Dish It Out (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

World-famous chef Gordon Ramsey's daughter, Tilly Ramsey, is following in her father's footsteps to become a chef. But before she ships off to culinary school, she invites people on social media and celebrity guests to share their favorite recipes with her, which she recreates on her show.

Ad

The first eight episodes of this 32-episode run are set to premiere on September 5, 2025, with weekly eight-episode updates. From eating a raw onion with one of her guests to witty banter with her father as they whip up fancy meals, the cooking show might be the best way for fans to unwind after a long day at work.

4) Confidence Queen (September 6)

The conning trio (Image via YouTube/Prime Video Singapore)

When heiress Yun-Yirang is forced to live in the shadows due to a dark past, she finds a way to step into her confidence. With her savviness, she takes on the world of con artists alongside the steely John and the happy-go-lucky Gu-ho. They swindle from the swindlers in a pyramid con scheme that will leave the audience laughing out loud.

Ad

This heist action comedy is a remake of the hit Japanese show of the same name. Directed by Nam Ki-hoon, the show introduces Park Min Young, Park Hee Soon, and Joo Jung Hyuk as the trio to watch out for in the K-drama world this September.

5) Joker (September 16)

Phoenix as Joker (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)

DC's most celebrated villain gets an alternate origin story as Arthur Fletcher, a struggling stand-up comedian in Gotham City. When his decaying mental health puts him in a downward spiral to violent cynicism, a revolution brews in the city that is rampant with corruption and societal neglect.

Ad

Joaquin Phoenix is at his intense and raw best, embodying the morally grey character and his complex view of society. Although it was released in 2019, this Todd Phillips directorial still holds cultural significance, making it the perfect watch this September on Prime Video.

6) Gen V Season 2 (September 17)

The cast of Gen V season 2 (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

The Boys spin-off is returning for season 2 in September and takes fans back to Godolkin University. Following the events of The Boys season 4, Gen V adjusts to Homelander's iron fist under martial law and a new Dean named Cipher, whose curriculum and gladiator-style combat do not look like they'll end anywhere good.

Ad

Cate and Sam are celebrated as heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma face their futures with the trauma and baggage of season 1. In other news, humans and Supes are headed towards war, and Marie inadvertently finds herself at the center of it. Fans of the franchise are excited to see how the show ties into the upcoming season of The Boys and to see Starlight and Noir appear.

7) The Monkey (September 19)

Ad

One toy monkey turns twins Hal and Bill's (both played by Theo James) lives upside down. Possessed with the ability to execute gruesome murders of those around it, the toy ruins their childhood, and returns in their adulthood, forcing Hal to get out of isolation and face the monster with Bill, once and for all.

Based on Stephen King's 1980 short story, this Osgood Perkins directorial received high praise for its horrifying sense of humor and deeply immersive and gory set. Horror movie fans can celebrate its arrival on Prime Video in September with jump scares, nail-biting suspense, and surprising laughs.

Ad

8) Hotel Costiera season 1

Williams as De Luca (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

Grey's Anatomy's Jesse Williams returns on-screen as Daniel De Luca, a suave ex-marine turned "concierge" at one of the most luxurious hotels in the world. In the guise of being a concierge, De Luca goes around fixing the hotel's murky problems so things appear smooth on the surface.

Ad

Set in the breathtaking Italian landscape, the show explores the mystery of a missing woman and the ragtag team that goes undercover as "rich, dull American tourists" to find out the truth about her. Chaos escalates quickly. Created by Francesco Arlanch and Elena Bucaccio, the show might be perfect for thrill-seeking fans who also want a light-hearted entertainer.

9) The Girlfriend (September 10)

Cooke in and as The Girlfriend (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

Cherry and Daniel are in love and ready to take the next step: Meet his parents. But when Daniel introduces Cherry to his mother, the glamorous Laura, everything begins to fall apart. Laura is convinced Cherry is hiding something, and a battle of feminine intuition is underfoot. Is Cherry a manipulator, or is it all in Laura's head?

Ad

This six-episode psychological thriller miniseries is based on a book of the same name by Michelle Francis. Golden Globe-winner Robin Wright stars opposite the up-and-coming Olivia Cooke, and fans can buckle in for an eerie mystery to unravel. Who is evil in the end?

10) Top End Bub (September 12)

Lauren and Taya (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

A sequel to the unique romance comedy, Top End Wedding, Top End Bub takes fans back to Lauren and Ned's life after the wedding, and their biggest curveball: Lauren's orphaned eight-year-old niece, Taya. They move back to the Top End from their bustling city life, and face the chaotic music of their new chapter together.

Ad

This eight-episode series is perfect for fans of family drama interspersed with cultural nuance. Co-writers Joshua Tyler and Miranda Tapsell return to the franchise for the show, with themes like filial duty and grief taking center stage.

Fans can also watch movies like Can You Keep A Secret, Crazy Rich Asians, and Gone Girl, and TV shows like The Chosen in September on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More