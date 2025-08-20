7 action comedies to watch if you loved Nobody 2

Nobody 2 (2025) is an American action thriller directed by Timo Tjahjanto. It is the sequel to Nobody (2021). Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, RZA, Colin Salmon, Gage Munroe, Paisley Cadorath, and Christopher Lloyd reprise their original roles. John Ortiz, Colin Hanks, and Sharon Stone join the cast as new characters.

Following the events of the first film, Hutch Mansell tries to reconnect with his family while handling dangerous assignments for The Barber. A family trip to Plummerville turns dangerous when Hutch’s past resurfaces, forcing him to face corrupt officials and criminals while protecting his loved ones. In the end, Hutch and his family face the fallout of the adventure and reflect on their time together.

If viewers enjoyed watching Nobody 2 for its themes of explosive action and ordinary people pushed into extraordinary violence, then here are seven other movies with a similar edge.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Wolfs, Argylle, and 5 other action comedies to watch like Nobody 2

1) Love Hurts

Ke Huy Quan in Love Hurts (Image via Apple TV+)

Love Hurts is a 2025 American action-comedy directed by Jonathan Eusebio in his feature debut. The film stars Ke Huy Quan, Ariana DeBose, Daniel Wu, and Sean Astin. Its story centers on a former hitman turned realtor who discovers his brother is after him when he reconnects with a former partner.

Marvin Gable, a real estate agent and former assassin, is pulled back into danger when old enemies return and a letter from a past love resurfaces. To protect those he cares about, he must face powerful foes and the unresolved conflicts of his past.

Like Nobody 2, Love Hurts follows a former assassin who must protect his family while confronting ghosts from his past, with brutal action tied to a personal journey of reconciliation.

Where to watch: Peacock, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video

2) Wolfs

Brad Pitt and George Clooney in Wolfs (Image via Apple TV+)

Wolfs (2024) is an American action comedy directed and written by Jon Watts. The film stars George Clooney and Brad Pitt as two anonymous fixers who reluctantly team up, despite both preferring to work alone.

After a young man dies under suspicious circumstances in a hotel, DA Margaret hires a fixer to cover it up. When another fixer arrives on behalf of the hotel’s owner, the two must reluctantly team up, facing drugs, mobsters, and dangerous alliances to survive the chaos.

Fans of Nobody 2 will appreciate Wolfs, where skilled professionals form uneasy alliances amid violent chaos and difficult decisions.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

3) Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is an action comedy directed by Patrick Hughes (Image via Apple TV+)

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (2021) is an American action comedy directed by Patrick Hughes and is a sequel to The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017). The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, and Salma Hayek reprising their roles, alongside Frank Grillo, Antonio Banderas, and Morgan Freeman.

The story follows suspended bodyguard Michael Bryce, who is reluctantly pulled out of retirement by Sonia Kincaid. Teaming up with her and her husband, Darius, the unlikely trio is thrust into a chaotic mission involving mobsters, international agents, and a looming cyber threat.

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard features chaotic teamwork and elaborate set pieces, with a style comparable to Nobody 2.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix

4) Spy

Spy (2015) is an action-comedy written and directed by Paul Feig (Image via Apple TV+)

Spy (2015) is an American action-comedy in the spy genre, written and directed by Paul Feig. The film stars Melissa McCarthy, Jason Statham, Rose Byrne, and Jude Law, with a supporting cast.

The story centers on Susan Cooper (McCarthy), an unconventional CIA analyst who goes undercover to track down a missing nuclear weapon. With her sharp instincts and unorthodox style, she faces dangerous encounters, allies, and globe-spanning chaos, showing she is more capable than expected.

Spy presents international missions with an unconventional protagonist drawn into action, with suspense and humor similar to Nobody 2.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Netflix

5) Back in Action

Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz in Back in Action (Image via Netflix)

Back in Action (2025) is an American action comedy directed by Seth Gordon. The film features Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz as former CIA agents forced back into the world of espionage after 15 years of living undercover with their children, when their identities are exposed.

CIA operatives Matt and Emily vanish after a mission involving a powerful device. Fifteen years later, their past resurfaces, forcing them to protect their children while evading mercenaries and rival agents in a fight to survive and recover the device.

Like Nobody 2, Back in Action balances action with family drama, as former operatives must protect their children from threats tied to their hidden past.

Where to watch: Netflix

6) The Fall Guy

Ryan Gosling in The Fall Guy (Image via Apple TV+)

Inspired by the 1980s television series, Drew Pearce and David Leitch wrote and directed the American action comedy The Fall Guy (2024). The story centers on a stuntman (Ryan Gosling) assisting on his ex-girlfriend’s (Emily Blunt) first action movie, only to become entangled in a conspiracy tied to the film’s star (Aaron Taylor-Johnson).

After a stunt accident ends his career, Colt Seavers returns to Hollywood to track down a missing star. He must confront dangerous foes and deadly stunts while clearing his name, protecting loved ones, and facing the chaos of filmmaking.

Much like Nobody 2, The Fall Guy unites striking set pieces with personal struggles, as its protagonist is drawn back into a perilous world he once sought to escape.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, HBO Max

7) Argylle

Argylle is a spy action-comedy directed and produced by Matthew Vaughn (Image via Apple TV+)

Argylle (2024) is a spy action-comedy directed and produced by Matthew Vaughn. The story follows a reclusive novelist who realizes her latest book reflects real-world events. Elly Conway, once known only for her fiction, is suddenly pulled into a dangerous world where her writing collides with reality.

Argylle shares similarities with Nobody 2 through its themes of hidden identities and surprising revelations, showing how past lives resurface to challenge present threats.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video

Interested viewers can watch Nobody 2 in theatres now.

