7 shows to watch if you liked Apple TV’s ‘Platonic’

Unlikely friends Sylvia and Will return for Platonic season 2 after the chaotic events of season 1, which ended on a bittersweet note. Will is now engaged to Jenna, Sylvia is making career strides as an event planner, and the duo navigate living in different cities as their friendship grows, much to the chagrin of their respective partners.

The new season premiered on August 6, 2025, with the finale set to release on October 1. While fans wait for new episodes, they can explore other entertaining shows featuring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne, such as Physical and The Studio, which offer a similar humor and heart.

The Studio, Physical, and other shows for Platonic fans

1) The Studio (2025-present)

Seth Rogen in The Studio (Image via Apple TV+)

Matt Remick has landed the job of his dreams as the newly appointed head of Continental Studios. Armed with idealistic ideas and hope in his eyes, he hits the ground running. But his dreams of media excellence come to a grinding halt when he realizes how much commercial mumbo jumbo he must do to keep the studio afloat.

Seth Rogen brings his unique brand of humor to both Platonic and The Studio. Fans of Will's chaotic energy and sharp comedic timing will enjoy Matt's misadventures in the movie world. Both shows are lighthearted while dealing with deeply human emotions, making them entertaining.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

2) Physical (2021-2023)

Rose Byrne in Physical (Image via Apple TV+)

Sheila Rubin (Rose Byrne) is caught between a rock and a hard place. In 1980s San Diego, her domestic life is stifling, her battles with mental health and an eating disorder are tumultuous, and behind a put-together facade, things are falling apart. But her world changes when she discovers the wonders of aerobics, the quest for empowerment has never looked so rhythmic.

Sheila and Sylvia live in vastly different times, yet both feel restricted from living their best life. For Sheila, aerobics helps, while for Sylvia, Will is her way out. Byrne plays both characters with a unique authenticity that fans immediately relate to. However, viewers should be aware that Physical tackles difficult topics head-on, providing a raw look at living with mental health issues.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

3) Shrinking (2023-present)

The cast of Shrinking (Image via Apple TV+)

Jimmy's (Jason Segel) career as a therapist hits a roadblock when his wife passes away. Jaded with grief and listlessness, he approaches therapy by going against every rule in the book: telling his patients exactly what he thinks. As he gets more and more unconventionally involved in his patients' lives, he sets off on a rollercoaster journey, dealing with his own unprocessed emotions.

Fans of the unlikely friendship dynamic between Sylvia and Will in Platonic will enjoy Jimmy's relationship with his mentor and begrudging friend, Dr. Paul Rhoades (Harrison Ford). Both shows are an earnest look at what it takes to be human, while being spot-on with the comedic timing.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

4) Ted Lasso (2020-2023)

The cast of Ted Lasso (Image via Apple TV+)

When American football coach Ted (Jason Sudeikis) is hired to lead AFC Richmond, a soccer club in England, most people laugh it off as a misguided joke destined to go wrong. But when his unending optimism and unconventional coaching methods begin to pay off, the owners, players, and fans begin to take notice.

Ted Lasso and Platonic meet at the intersection of earnestness and situational humor. They offer a wholesome cast of characters navigating the highs and lows of life with found family by their side. Bonus: Ted and Rebecca share a steady, platonic relationship that Sylvia and Will fans can relate to.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

5) Insecure (2016-2021)

Insecure deals with race and society (Image via HBO Max)

Best friends Issa and Molly tackle their insecurities as they face the curveball of everyday life. In this relatable Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore comedy-drama, the two friends go beyond typical situational humor and offer a deeply resonant look at being women of color in this confusing world.

Fans of the funny friendship dynamic in Platonic will enjoy Issa and Molly's misadventures. However, while the former deals with midlife crises, the latter dives deeper into life as 20-somethings navigating race, social issues, and the awkwardness of being human, specifically the Black Experience.

Where to watch: HBO

6) Friends From College (2017-2019)

The cast of Friends From College (Image via Netflix)

Before Platonic, show creators Francesca Delbanco and Nicholas Stoller worked on another sitcom about a group of 40-somethings and their messy adult relationships, seen through nostalgia-tinted glasses. Meet the Friends From College: Sam, Nick, Max, Marianne, Ethan, and Lisa. The ensemble cast includes SNL's Key and How I Met Your Mother alum Cobie Smulders.

As marriage, past flames, and interwoven relationships re-emerge years after they became friends at Harvard, chaos becomes a central character in their lives. While the show received mixed reviews, fans enjoyed the space for escapism in their not-so-realistic world. None of the characters is exactly likable, but that adds to the show's entertainment.

Where to watch: Netflix

7) Younger (2015-2021)

Sutton Foster in Younger (Image via Netflix)

A throwaway comment about looking younger changes 40-year-old Liza's life. Armed with a newfound confidence and a bold-faced lie about being 26, the single mom decides to re-enter the workforce and chase her dreams. What follows is seven seasons chronicling her journey toward self-acceptance as she tackles the daunting marketing world.

Fans of Rose Byrne's Sylvia in Platonic will relate to Liza's struggles as a woman in her 40s trying to reinvent herself as someone other than a mother. While this Darren Star creation takes a completely different approach, both shows explore a woman's perspective on age and identity, with plenty of lighthearted and charming moments.

Where to watch: Netflix

Watch Platonic on Apple TV+.

