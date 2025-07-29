In Ted Lasso, life lessons, comedic chaos, and a team on the cusp of something revolutionary come together to give fans riveting television. Led by the titular character, an American college football coach thrown into the midst of English soccer stardom, the show explores growing together with found families within the premise of a sports comedy drama.

With the different personalities of A.F.C. Richmond learning to work together, Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and the ensemble cast have plenty of inspiring quotes to dish out for the team. The life lessons touched fans so profoundly that the show, which wrapped up after 3 seasons, is returning for season 4.

From remembering to "Believe" to learning how to go with the flow like "poop-eh", Ted Lasso mixes humor and heart in its dialogue.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer. The list is in no particular order.

10 inspiring quotes from Ted Lasso and what they teach us

1) “Be a goldfish."- Ted Lasso

Ted's best analogy (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)

In one of the initial episodes, Ted can't seem to connect with the team, doesn't know the rules fully yet, and watches Richmond struggle. But his optimism trumps the obvious challenges of his new role, and the words he says to Sam mark the start of many inspiring quotes from Ted Lasso.

"You know what the happiest animal on Earth is? It's a goldfish. It has a 10-second memory. Be a goldfish."- Ted, season 1, episode 2.

Sam is shown struggling on the field and being too in his head about his plays. So when Ted says this, he reminds Sam to let go of his past mistakes, however recent they are, and focus on the present. By unburdening him of his failures, Ted helps him unlock his full potential. This resonates with Sam throughout the show, as he becomes one of the best players in the club.

2) "I lost my way for a minute, but I am on the road back."- Rebecca

Rebecca and Ted's friendship blossoms (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)

In the season 1 finale, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) goes on an apology tour, coming clean to everyone she deceived. She hired Ted, knowing he had no experience in soccer, just to make Richmond suffer, because it was the one thing her ex-husband loved. Ted forgives her, and this marks the start of her redemption arc, as she expresses vulnerability and a need to change.

"I lost my way for a minute, but I am on the road back."- Rebecca, season 1, episode 9.

Later, she goes to Higgins and says one of the most inspiring quotes from Ted Lasso. This proves that people can change and ultimately do the right thing. It is a reminder that it is possible to come back, however far down the path of negativity one has strayed. Her burning need to become better inspires fans to try too.

3) "Be curious, not judgmental"- Ted

Ted hits the bull's eye (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)

One of the most wholesome and inspiring moments on the show is when Ted accepts Rupert's challenge to play a game of darts. Rupert, who assumes Ted's lack of skill in the sport, berates him and Rebecca. But knowing Ted, this moment becomes a life lesson, too.

"I saw this quote by Walt Whitman, and it was painted on the wall there... it said 'Be curious, not judgemental'."- Ted Lasso, season 1, episode 8.

He explains to Rupert that he never understood why people always underestimated him, but reading that quote made him realize it had nothing to do with him and everything to do with their lack of curiosity. Saying this, he hits the bull's eye, winning the game. The line is a gentle reminder to approach life with more inquisitiveness and fewer preconceived notions.

4) "Don't you dare settle for fine!"- Roy Kent

Roy's aggressive support for Rebecca (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)

As the show progresses, even grumpy and aggressive characters like Roy Kent (Brent Goldstein) soften. The team looks out for each other outside the sport. In season 2, episode 1, Roy and Keeley (Juno Temple) are on a double date with Rebecca and John. When Rebecca asks the couple what they think of her date, Roy tells her his true feelings.

"You deserve someone who makes you feel like you've been struck by f*cking lightning. Don't you dare settle for "fine"!"- Roy.

This is one of the most inspiring quotes from Ted Lasso, because it reminds Rebecca--and fans--of the importance of self-worth, and never settling for less in any aspect of their lives. It inspires Rebecca to stand up for her potential and work on becoming her best self.

5) “For me, success is not about the wins and losses."- Ted

Trent Crimm talks to Ted (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)

The titular character is more than an average soccer coach. His inspirational quotes are often steeped in introspection and speak to building character rather than just going out and winning games. When he says this to journalist Trent Crimm, it is construed as the words of a man who might not care about the team.

“For me, success is not about the wins and losses. It's about helping these young fellas be the best versions of themselves on and off the field.”- Ted Lasso, season 1, episode 3.

For Ted, success goes far beyond numbers on a screen or the right play in a pressure situation. It is about using soccer as a vehicle to build the best version of the young men he is coaching. This reminds viewers that there is life outside of being a good player, and that is to be a good human being first.

6) "Don't fight back, fight forward."- Ola Obisanya

Sam's father gives him advice (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)

Sam opens a new Nigerian restaurant named Ola's on the show. He is known for having strong political opinions and fighting back against discrimination, so when he stands up against UK Home Secretary Brinda Barot's take on refugees, anti-refugee groups vandalize his restaurant.

Sam's father, Ola, visits him from Nigeria to find his son deeply hurt by the happenings. He reminds him:

"Don't fight back. Fight forward."- Ola, season 3, episode 7.

This inspiring quote from Ted Lasso reminds Sam to pick his battles and forge ahead with his determination to create a better world for all kinds of people to grow and thrive in. It mirrors the sentiment that the best revenge is a life well lived.

7) "Ain't nobody in this room alone."- Ted

Lasso's team dynamics is a show highlight (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)

Wins and losses are a part of Richmond's turbulent history. The team had to go through the ups and downs, especially in season 1, where Ted was still learning the nuances of the sport. But after their biting loss against Manchester, Ted reminds them they are still together at the end of it all, with a poignant quote:

“I want you to be grateful that you're going through this sad moment with all these other folks. Because I promise you, there is something worse out there than being sad, and that is being alone and being sad. Ain't nobody in this room alone. Let's be sad now. Let's be sad together.”- season 1, episode 9

This inspiring quote from Ted Lasso serves as a reminder that life will get tough, but with the right people, one can get through anything. It reminds fans to be compassionate, uplift one another, and try again.

8) "Believe."- Ted

Ted's main mantra (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)

This inspirational quote from Ted Lasso is not spoken, but hangs in the air like a guiding philosophy. At first, when Ted puts up a bright piece of paper with the word on it, nobody takes him seriously. What's the use of belief when they couldn't trust their coach to know one play from another?

Slowly, but surely, the phrase became the best way to describe the greyhounds. It becomes something they imbibe in their daily life, and changes them from the inside out. So, when Nate tears up the poster, it feels like their whole world is ripped apart, but the team keeps pieces of the paper with them as a reminder. When everything else falls into place, belief pushes them towards the finish line.

9) "It's just poop-eh"- Jamie

Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)

This is one of the funniest inspirational quotes from Ted Lasso, but it rings true when things get frustrating. In season 3, episode 1, A.F.C. Richmond is facing the pressure of fans, pundits, and Nate Shelly getting poached by Rupert's West Ham F.C. To shake things up and remind the team to forget all the s*it, Ted takes them underground for a pep talk in the sewers.

Later, Jamie (Phil Dunster) reiterates the sentiment in the locker room. As the frustration and pressure build, he de-escalates everyone's moods by saying in a distinctive Manchester accent:

"Remember, it's just poop-eh. Let is flow."- Jamie, Ted Lasso Season 3, episode 1

The team immediately laughs, breaking the tension in the room. The phrase is a reminder that sometimes, it's fine to let things go.

10) "Taking on a challenge is a lot like riding a horse, isn't it?"- Ted

Ted Lasso leaves for England (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)

Ted inspires with the most light-hearted analogies. At first glance, he might look like he's joking, but his words carry a lot of weight. This inspiring quote from Ted Lasso's season 1 episode 1 talks about stepping out of one's comfort zone to grow and achieve big things.

"Taking on a challenge is a lot like riding a horse, isn't it? If you're comfortable while you're doing it, you're probably doing it wrong.”- Ted

Ted says this to Coach Beard as they fly over to England to start their new jobs at A.F.C. Richmond. The titular character knows that he is out of his depth at his new job, but is ready to take on the challenge, be uncomfortable, and grow.

Watch Ted Lasso on Apple TV+.

