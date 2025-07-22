The first look of Ted Lasso season 4 raises anticipation, but Phil Dunster’s status brings concerns

Apple TV+ has officially kicked off production on Ted Lasso season 4, giving fans a sneak peek at what’s next for the upcoming season of the comedy series. Since its debut in 2020, Ted Lasso has gained widespread recognition for its blend of humor, optimism, and character-driven storytelling, winning multiple Emmy Awards, including back-to-back Outstanding Comedy Series honors.With filming now underway in Kansas City and additional scenes scheduled in London, the series enters a new phase, one that introduces a different football setting and a fresh lineup of characters. At the same time, the absence of Phil Dunster, who portrays Jamie Tartt, from the list of confirmed returning cast members has raised concern among the viewers. While reports suggest he may still appear in a limited capacity, his involvement in another project raises questions about how prominently, if at all, Jamie will feature in the new season.Will Phil Dunster return in Ted Lasso season 4? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPhil Dunster, who plays the fan-favorite Jamie Tartt, is noticeably missing from the list of confirmed returning cast members. His absence has sparked concern among the viewers, and viewers are curious about what it means for the character’s future.According to Deadline, Phil Dunster recently signed on as a series regular for an upcoming, untitled HBO comedy series starring Steve Carell, which is being produced by Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence. This new role reportedly created a scheduling conflict, which prevented Warner Bros. Television from picking up Dunster’s option when renewing contracts for Ted Lasso season 4.However, Deadline also notes that Dunster could still appear in Ted Lasso in a limited capacity, possibly in a few episodes or even just one key scene. While a full-time return seems unlikely, the door remains open for Jamie Tartt to make at least a brief appearance, depending on how the season develops and how schedules align.Jamie has been a core part of Ted Lasso’s story, evolving from an arrogant rising star into a more grounded and complex character. Even a brief return could add emotional weight to the season, especially considering his close ties with Roy, Keeley, and Ted himself.What to expect from Ted Lasso season 4?Ted Lasso season 4 introduces a major direction change for Ted Lasso. Instead of more of AFC Richmond, Ted will be taking on a new challenge: the head coach of a second-division women's football club. From the show's official logoline, it's his &quot;biggest challenge yet,&quot; leaving the way open for a new chapter in both his career as a coach and in the show’s evolution.The season 4 official logoline reads:“Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would.”Ted Lasso season 4 is expected to focus on themes such as taking risks, personal growth, and trusting the process, as Ted and his team work through various obstacles together. This new direction introduces a different setting, new characters, and fresh challenges, providing an opportunity for the series to explore different themes.Although Phil Dunster’s absence as Jamie Tartt may disappoint some viewers, there remains the possibility of his limited return. Whether Jamie appears fully or briefly, viewers can expect an evolving story arc from the upcoming Ted Lasso season 4.Also read: Ted Lasso season 4 confirmed – as Jason Sudeikis hints at a major shift for Richmond.