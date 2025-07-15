“I’m thrilled that it’s been exhumed”- Hannah Waddingham shares excitement for Ted Lasso season 4

Hannah Waddingham became widely known for her role as Rebecca Welton in Ted Lasso. Her powerful performance earned her critical praise and an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Fans connected with Rebecca’s transformation from a tough businesswoman to someone more open and emotional. While season 3 felt like a natural ending, Apple TV+ has confirmed that Ted Lasso will return for a fourth season.

This has made people excited, especially since there are questions about the characters' futures, like Rebecca Welton's. Season 4 is sure to bring about new changes, especially with the addition of an all-women's football team.

Hannah Waddingham couldn’t hide her excitement when discussing the return of the series. Speaking at the premiere of The Smurfs, she shared,

“It feels like it was the most beautiful, beloved dog that was buried, and now we’ve exhumed it, and I am here for it.”

Hannah Waddingham expressed her deep enthusiasm for revisiting her character and further exploring where Rebecca’s journey will take her in the upcoming season. She revealed how much she had longed to see where her character was headed and couldn’t wait to get back to her beloved role.

Hannah Waddingham’s vision about returning to Ted Lasso season 4

Hannah Waddingham has always been open about her excitement for returning to Ted Lasso. When she spoke to Variety about season 4, her words were filled with pure joy. Reflecting on the series' return after what many believed to be its natural conclusion, Waddingham expressed how special the revival felt.

She further added,

“I was hankering and hankering and hankering and hankering to see where Rebecca had gone, where she was going to. She’s my girl. She’s in my bloodstream, so I’m thrilled that it’s been exhumed."

For Hannah Waddingham, the return of Ted Lasso is a chance to re-engage with a character who has become a part of her. She described Rebecca Welton as “my girl,” emphasizing how deeply connected she feels to the character.

It’s clear that Waddingham’s excitement isn’t just about the character’s return, but also the opportunity to contribute more to the storyline. She added,

“I can’t wait to get involved with that and put my penneth in and go shopping for her looks.”

Fans will no doubt be eager to see how Rebecca’s style evolves in season 4, as Waddingham herself seems as invested in her character’s wardrobe as ever.

Waddingham has spoken about how invested she is in the future of Rebecca, especially with the new direction the show is taking in season 4. Despite the initial expectation that the show would conclude after season 3, the announcement of a fourth season has been a welcome surprise for both fans and cast members alike.

Rebecca will be in a much better place in the new season, and Waddingham's comments give the character a good outlook. Even though she doesn't want to give away too much, the actress hinted that Rebecca's life, especially her personal life, was about to get more exciting.

