Where was Platonic season 2 filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Created by Nicholas Stoller and Francesca Delbanco, Platonic is a comedy series that first premiered on Apple TV+ on May 24, 2023, with Platonic season 2 premiering August 6, 2025. The first season quickly became a hit, receiving positive reviews, which led to its renewal for a second season on December 14, 2023.

Set in Los Angeles, California, the series centres around former best friends Sylvia and Will. The two reconnect in their middle age after a long estrangement, with their reunion becoming increasingly complicated as they spend more and more time together.

However, the duo eventually find their footing as best friends, and they navigate their renewed friendship in season 2. Will is now engaged to Jenna, which brings a few complications between the trio throughout the season.

Primary filming of Platonic season 2 began in early 2025 across multiple locations in Los Angeles. While the series is set throughout the city, filming was concentrated in several key areas.

Key filming locations of Platonic season 2 explored

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@AppleTV)

As per Variety, Platonic season 2 was filmed entirely in Los Angeles, beginning in late 2024 and concluding in early 2025. The same was true for season 1, as Los Angeles has been the hub of the entertainment industry for decades within America, leading several series to choose the city as their setting.

This also applies to Platonic season 2, with more than a few locations across the city to bring out Will and Sylvia’s story to life.

1) Downtown Los Angeles and the Arts District

This location served as the backdrop for many of Will's scenes in season 1, a trend that has continued into season 2 with the inclusion of the new bar/restaurant he is running. While no exact location has been confirmed, reports suggest that several scenes were filmed here.

2) Pasadena and Runyon Canyon

These two locations were used in season 1. As per the New York Times, several scenes from season 2 were filmed here and at the Bel Air Bay Club.

3) Paramount Studios

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@AppleTV)

Indoor sequences, including those set in Sylvia’s and Jenna and Will’s homes, along with other managed environments, were filmed at Paramount Studios. This will likely also be the case for Charlie’s future Jeopardy! appearance and other studio-based sequences.

Furthermore, walking and driving shots throughout the streets of Los Angeles are a recurring visual, notably during the duo’s champagne-buying outing in the first episodes.

Production, direction, and cast in Platonic season 2

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@AppleTV)

Platonic season 2 was created by Francesca Delbanco and Nicholas Stoller, who also serve as the showrunners. They are joined by lead actors Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen, as well as Conor Welch, as executive producers.

The series is produced under Stoller Global Solutions in partnership with Sony Pictures Television Studios. Both Stoller and Delbanco share writing credits for the first episode of Platonic season 2, with Delbanco serving as the primary writer for the last four episodes of the season.

Stoller also serves as the primary director for most episodes, and his established relationship with the lead actors has contributed to the show’s comedic style. Rose Byrne returns as Sylvia, the former lawyer turned stay-at-home mother turned event planner. Seth Rogen continues his role as Will, the newly engaged head of beer at a big restaurant chain.

Luke Macfarlane also reprises his role as Charlie Greeves, Sylvia's husband, alongside returning cast members Tre Hale as Andy, Andrew Lopez as Reggie, and Carla Gallo as Katie.

What is Platonic season 2 all about?

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@AppleTV)

Season 2 begins after the one-year time skip in the season 1 finale, with Will now engaged to his boss Jenna (Rachel Rosenbloom). Sylvia is now working as a party planner and finds herself questioning Jenna and Will’s compatibility while attempting to be supportive at the same time.

The season explores new tensions within their relationship as Sylvia and Jenna struggle to get along, which is likely adding strain on Will’s relationship with both women as things progress.

As the wedding approaches, the series continues to explore whether a platonic relationship between a man and woman can survive the complications of life.

Platonic season 2 is available to stream on Apple TV+

