Who won Jeopardy! tonight? July 21, 2025, Monday

The Jeopardy! episode that aired tonight, July 21, 2025, came to a thrilling end. Scott Riccardi, the current champion, won again, making him a champion for 13 days in a row. Riccardi is an engineer from Somerville, New Jersey.Anna Ciamporcero, a stay-at-home mom from Ridgefield, Connecticut, and Jeff Hague, a firefighter from Carmel, Indiana, were both good opponents and pushed him hard tonight. The Final Jeopardy clue, which was about Mythological Places, was hard, but Scott Riccardi was able to get it right due to his knowledge about mythology.With an impressive last bet and answer, Scott Riccardi put himself at the top with his calm and collected strategy. He won tonight's game with a score of $50,400, making it his third straight win.Anna and Jeff, on the other hand, had a hard time with the Final Jeopardy! clue, and their final scores showed that they couldn't get it right. This episode made Scott even more famous on Jeopardy! history as a tough and reliable contestant.Jeopardy! episode highlights July 21, 2025, MondayJeopardy roundScott Riccardi got off to a good start in the Jeopardy round and led from the start. There were Shakespearean settings, women, vegetarian talk, hit the road, and switching sports among the categories. Jeff Hague had some good moments with the Daily Double, but overall, he had a run and lost $3,400 to $1,400.Scott stayed steady the whole time and ended the round with $5,400, putting him first. Anna Ciamporcero was a strong competitor but was behind with only $400.Jeopardy round scoresScott Riccardi: $5,400Anna Ciamporcero: $400Jeff Hague: $2,200Double Jeopardy roundThe Double Jeopardy round featured more competitive categories, including A Year With a Zero in It, Cities in Proximity, Non-fiction, Stand-up Specialists, Lots of Knots, and Heyu. Scott Riccardi found both Daily Doubles, one under the category, A Year With a Zero in It, where he wagered $4,000 and answered correctly.In his second Daily Double, which was in the Non-fiction category, he bet $4,000 and got another correct answer. Scott was way ahead with $35,400 at the end of the round. Anna was next with $4,800, and Jeff was far behind with $4,600.Double Jeopardy round scores:Scott Riccardi: $35,400Anna Ciamporcero: $4,800Jeff Hague: $4,600Final Jeopardy roundThe Final Jeopardy clue tonight was in the category of Mythological Places.The clue was:&quot;A 17th-century English translation of the 'Aeneid' rhymes 'My soul remains' &amp; 'perpetual pains' with this two-word place.&quot;The correct answer was:&quot;What is Elysian Plains?&quot;Scott Riccardi, with a commanding lead, wagered $15,000 and answered correctly, earning him a massive total of $50,400. Anna and Jeff both failed to answer correctly, resulting in final scores of $3,000 and $200, respectively.Final Jeopardy round scores:Scott Riccardi: $50,400 (correct answer)Anna Ciamporcero: $3,000 (incorrect answer)Jeff Hague: $200 (incorrect answer)Contestant profiles View this post on Instagram Instagram PostScott RiccardiScott Riccardi, an engineer from Somerville, New Jersey, has been a strong Jeopardy player for a long time. He was always strong because he stayed calm and played each game strategically.His extensive knowledge and background in mechanical engineering helped him do well in both technical and literary fields. By the end of the episode, Scott won 13 straight games and made $50,400 in tonight's episode.Anna CiamporceroAnna Ciamporcero is a stay-at-home mom from Ridgefield, Connecticut. Anna used her creativity and strategic thinking to get through the categories. She had worked in television and media before.Anna kept her cool in high-stakes situations despite having trouble with the harder clues. She ended up with a final score of $3,000.Jeff HagueJeff Hague, a firefighter from Carmel, Indiana, has worked in emergency services for 20 years. His disciplined and focused style of play showed how professional he was. Jeff did very well throughout the game, even though he missed the Final Jeopardy clue. He ended with a score of $200.How is Jeopardy! different from regular game shows?Jeopardy! is different from most game shows because it focuses on mental toughness instead of physical challenges or luck. The show's format includes giving contestants clues in the form of answers and asking them to answer in the form of a question.To perform effectively on Jeopardy!, viewers need to know a lot about various subjects, like history, literature, science, and pop culture. It's one of the most interesting and difficult quiz shows on TV as the contestants are often asked tough questions that test their ability to think critically, solve problems, and understand other cultures.Also, Jeopardy! is known for its strategic betting on the Daily Doubles and Final Jeopardy. The players now have to weigh the risks and benefits of each move, which is similar to how chess players decide what to do next. The intellectual intricacy and strategic elements of Jeopardy! make it distinguished from other game shows.Game statistics from Tonight’s Jeopardy! episodeJeopardy round scores:Scott Riccardi: $5,400Anna Ciamporcero: $400Jeff Hague: $2,200Double Jeopardy round scores:Scott Riccardi: $35,400Anna Ciamporcero: $4,800Jeff Hague: $4,600Final Jeopardy round:Scott Riccardi: $50,400 (correct answer)Anna Ciamporcero: $3,000 (incorrect answer)Jeff Hague: $200 (incorrect answer)Tonight's Jeopardy! show was a masterclass in strategy and intelligence, and Scott Riccardi kept his title as champion. His winning streak reached the 13th day due to his ability to correctly answer tough questions, especially in the Final Jeopardy round.As the season goes on, Riccardi's run remains one of the most impressive in recent history, making fans eagerly anticipate his next challenge.