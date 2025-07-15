Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, July 14, 2025

The popular game show Jeopardy! started off the week with another new episode. This long-running television game show was created by Merv Griffin in 1964. Unlike traditional quiz shows, which follow a question-and-answer format, this game show brings in a new twist.

It reverses the entire format and gives participants a set of clues from which they have to guess the correct answer. The game is played in three rounds, and the final answer must be given by the contestants in the form of a question.

Last week's game ended with Scott Riccardi winning for the seventh consecutive time, beating Andrew Wang and Edaureen Nor. He gave the right answer, which was, "Who was Hope Diamond?" This week's game was equally exciting, bringing forth three contestants, including last game's winner, Scott Riccardi.

July 14, 2025, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The Final Jeopardy! question for Monday, July 14, 2025, is from the Awards category. The question reads:

"In the 50‑year history of “Saturday Night Live”, he’s the only cast member to have won an Oscar – & it wasn’t for a comedy"

The clue for this game was tough for the contestants and tested their knowledge of Hollywood, television shows, and award shows, all of which are integral to the film industry. However, despite the clue being challenging, the answer was actually quite simple. It is explored in the next section.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, July 14, 2025

The clue and solution for this Monday's game are as follows:

Clue: In the 50‑year history of “Saturday Night Live”, he’s the only cast member to have won an Oscar – & it wasn’t for a comedy

Solution: Who is Robert Downey Jr.?

Robert Downey, Jr. was a cast member in season 11 of Saturday Night Live. He later shared that he “was somebody ill-suited to rapid-fire sketch comedy."

Downey, Jr. has been nominated for two Academy Awards. In 1993, he was nominated for Best Actor for Chaplin, in 2009, he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Tropic Thunder, and in 2024, he won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

Downey Jr. played the antagonistic bureaucrat Lewis Strauss in the film. For this role, he also won the Golden Globe Award, BAFTA Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, and Critics' Choice Award, along with the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Jeopardy! contestants: Monday, July 14, 2025

The contestants for July 14, 2025, are:

Scott Riccardi, an engineer from Somerville, New Jersey. He is the returning champion with a 7-game winning streak and career winnings of $182,901. He also won the game on July 11, 2025.

Amanda Hopkins, an analytics manager from New Providence, New Jersey

Paul Swain, a tutor from Vancouver, Washington

Monday's game was once again won by Scott Riccardi, marking his eighth consecutive win. He earned $18,400 in this game, bringing his total winnings to $201,301. Paul Swain finished in second place with $3,000, and Amanda Hopkins finished third with $2,000.

Riccardi will be returning to play again today, July 15, 2025. He will face Pete Johnston and Carl Adams.

Watch this space for more updates on tonight's Jeopardy! game and whether Riccardi will win again tonight.

