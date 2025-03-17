Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, March 17, 2025 

Jeopardy! begins another new week with a brand-new episode. Last week, we saw a tough competition on Friday's episode, that ended with Alex DeFrank outperforming his opponents to become the winner of the 135th game of the show. Today, he is returning to play for another win against Brett Aresco and Clare Murray.

Ad

Jeopardy! is a long-running game show on television. It was created by Merv Griffin in 1964 and brings an interesting twist to the pattern of traditional quiz competitions. The quiz show reverses the question-and-answer format of the game and gives participants a bunch of clues from which they have to identify an answer.

Jeopardy! is played in three rounds and the final answer must be given in the format of a question.

Ad

Trending

March 17, 2025, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

Ad

Today, Monday, March 17, 2025 marks Season 41, Game 136 of the game show. Here is the clue for today's Final Jeopardy in the category Toys and Games:

"Preparing for a course on descriptive geometry & researching the 5 Platonic solids led a professor to invent this."

Today's clue is a tricky one and it will be tough for contestants to figure out the answer from this. The clue tests not only the knowledge of participants about toys and games but also the intricate histories behind their making. The answer to the clue is very simple and it is explored in the next section.

Ad

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, March 17, 2025

The clue and correct response for Monday, March 17, 2025, are as follows:

Clue: Preparing for a course on descriptive geometry & researching the 5 Platonic solids led a professor to invent this

Solution: What is the Rubik’s Cube?

Ernő Rubik was a professor of architecture at the Budapest College of Applied Arts, where he taught a course known as descriptive geometry in the 1970s. The course challenged students to solve three-dimensional problems with two-dimensional images.

Ad

Rubik’s prototype cube was not originally created as a puzzle and was simply eight wooden cubes connected by elastic bands. He did not realize what he created was essentially a puzzle until he had twisted the cube so much that the colors were all jumbled.

Ad

It took him a month at first to solve his own puzzle, which he accidentally created. Once he managed to solve it, Rubik had his “spatial logic toy” patented in Hungary. It was only when a marketer in Germany spotted it at the 1980 Nuremberg Toy Fair, that the game became so famous.

A New York Times article in 2024, wrote, marking the 50th anniversary of the Cube’s invention:

“Mr. Rubik dates the Cube to the spring of 1974. Preparing a course on descriptive geometry and tinkering with the five Platonic solids, he had become especially taken by the cube. But, as he wrote in his 2020 memoir, “Cubed, The Puzzle of Us All,” for quite a while it “never once occurred to me that I was creating a puzzle.””

Ad

Today's Final Jeopardy! clue draws heavily from this write-up.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, March 17, 2025

Today's contestants are as follows:

Brett Aresco is a writer and content strategist from Fairhope, Alabama

Clare Murray is an articling student from Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Alex DeFrank is an inventory specialist from Brooklyn, New York

In the last game, we saw Alex DeFrank win, and he enters today’s game as a 1-day champion with over $40,000. He will be playing against Murray and Aresco to defend his champion title and move on to the next game.

Ad

Watch this space to know who wins tonight's Jeopardy!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback