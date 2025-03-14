Who won Jeopardy! tonight? March 14, 2025, Friday

On March 14, 2025, three contestants on the 135th game of Jeopardy! season 41 had strong competition. The final round of Jeopardy was the moment that decided who would win the game. The final question was under the category 21st Century Broadway.

Alex DeFrank won tonight's episode of Jeopardy! with a spectacular performance. Answering all the questions correctly, he took the lead after Double Jeopardy. All the contestants on Final Jeopardy got the questions right, but Alex won, owing to his big lead. As he won this game, he earned $42,401 and was crowned champion.

As a quiz show entertainment, Jeopardy! combines strategic gameplay with trivia knowledge and has been in the business for a long time now. With its demanding questions and interesting structure, contestants acquire the chance to highlight their knowledge and wit.

Jeopardy! episode highlights – March 14, 2025, Friday

Jeopardy round

The Jeopardy round featured a mix of categories, including Yesterday’s News, Alliteration, What Did You Do With That Potato?, Mid-Atlantic Travel, Virginia & Mary-Land, and New Jersey.

Alex DeFrank was ahead early on; he got all six $200 clues in the first category and seven of the answers were correct. At the end of the round, Alex was leading with $14,400, having answered all 13 questions correctly. With 10 correct answers, Jack Goldfisher came in second and won $4,200.

Although Jamie Hare got off to a slow start, he answered five questions correctly and won $1,200 in the end. It set up a very exciting Double Jeopardy! round where the scores became even more important.

Double Jeopardy round

The March 14, 2025, Double Jeopardy! round was a turning point in the game that showed how tough and quick-thinking the contestants were. The categories were Writers In Books, Around The Solar System, Inn The City, If These Walls Could Talk, Celebrity Hometowns, and Triple Rhyme Time.

Jamie Hare made a strong comeback in this round. She found both Daily Doubles early and doubled her lead, which decreased the gap between her and Alex.

Alex already had a big lead going into this round, and he kept doing well, getting 24 questions right. Jack Goldfisher also kept up with good answers, getting 15 right answers.

Even though Jamie made a comeback, Alex's strong performance kept him ahead. Alex won $26,400 on Double Jeopardy!, Jamie won $21,200, and Jack won $6,200. The Final Jeopardy! decided the winner of this tough competition.

Final Jeopardy round

The Final Jeopardy category was 21st Century Broadway. The contestants were asked about a musical that was reviewed as "sacrilege" yet praised for its heartfelt qualities.

The clue was:

"A review of this musical noted “sacrilege” & said it was 'blasphemous' but 'its heart is as pure as…a Rodgers & Hammerstein show'"

The correct answer was "What is The Book of Mormon?"

His $42,401 surpassed Jamie Hare's $26,401 and Jack Goldfisher's $8,400. Alex won and became the new Jeopardy! champion of the night.

Game recap – Friday, March 14, 2025

Jeopardy! round:

Categories:

Yesterday’s News

Alliteration

What Did You Do With That Potato?

Mid-Atlantic Travel

Virginia & Mary-Land

New Jersey

Breakdown after 15 clues:

Alex : 7 correct, 0 incorrect, $4,800

: 7 correct, 0 incorrect, $4,800 Jack : 6 correct, 0 incorrect, $2,800

: 6 correct, 0 incorrect, $2,800 Jamie : 2 correct, 0 incorrect, $400

: 2 correct, 0 incorrect, $400 Notable moments:

Alex selected all six $200 clues in a segment.

Alex led after 15 clues with $4,800.

Interview insights:

Jamie : Spent a year in India for her Ph.D. dissertation

: Spent a year in India for her Ph.D. dissertation Alex : Played basketball in fourth grade and had to guard rapper Romeo

: Played basketball in fourth grade and had to guard rapper Romeo Jack: Enjoys Good & Plenty as a movie theater snack and hopes it makes a comeback

Daily Double:

Alex found the Daily Double and doubled his $6,800, extending his lead.

Statistics after Jeopardy round:

Alex : 13 correct, 0 incorrect, $14,400

: 13 correct, 0 incorrect, $14,400 Jack : 10 correct, 1 incorrect, $4,200

: 10 correct, 1 incorrect, $4,200 Jamie: 5 correct, 2 incorrect, $1,200

Double Jeopardy round:

Categories:

Writers In Books

If These Walls Could Talk

Around The Solar System

Inn The City

Celebrity Hometowns

Triple Rhyme Time

Notable moments:

Jamie: Found both Daily Doubles early and used them to close the gap, erasing Alex's lead.

Statistics after Double Jeopardy round:

Alex : 24 correct, 2 incorrect, $26,400

: 24 correct, 2 incorrect, $26,400 Jamie : 15 correct, 2 incorrect, $21,200

: 15 correct, 2 incorrect, $21,200 Jack : 15 correct, 3 incorrect, $6,200

: 15 correct, 3 incorrect, $6,200 Unplayed clues this season: 30 (0 for today)

Scores going into Final Jeopardy:

Alex : $26,400

: $26,400 Jamie : $21,200

: $21,200 Jack: $6,200

Final Jeopardy

Category : 21st Century Broadway

: 21st Century Broadway All contestants answered correctly:

Jack : $6,200 + $2,200 = $8,400

: $6,200 + $2,200 = $8,400 Jamie : $21,200 + $5,201 = $26,401

: $21,200 + $5,201 = $26,401 Alex: $26,400 + $16,001 = $42,401

Winner: Alex DeFrank with $42,401. He will return on Monday to defend his title.

Tonight's episode of Jeopardy! saw a neck-to-neck competition among the three contestants. Alex DeFrank won with a one-day total of $42,401. Jamie and Jack, the other contestants, performed quite well.

However, Alex showcased consistency throughout the rounds and made smart bets in Final Jeopardy. As long as Jeopardy! keeps challenging and entertaining viewers, the next few days will bring more exciting episodes.

