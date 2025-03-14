Who won Jeopardy! tonight? March 14, 2025, Friday

On March 14, 2025, three contestants on the 135th game of Jeopardy! season 41 had strong competition. The final round of Jeopardy was the moment that decided who would win the game. The final question was under the category 21st Century Broadway.
Alex DeFrank won tonight's episode of Jeopardy! with a spectacular performance. Answering all the questions correctly, he took the lead after Double Jeopardy. All the contestants on Final Jeopardy got the questions right, but Alex won, owing to his big lead. As he won this game, he earned $42,401 and was crowned champion.
As a quiz show entertainment, Jeopardy! combines strategic gameplay with trivia knowledge and has been in the business for a long time now. With its demanding questions and interesting structure, contestants acquire the chance to highlight their knowledge and wit.
Jeopardy! episode highlights – March 14, 2025, Friday
Jeopardy round
The Jeopardy round featured a mix of categories, including Yesterday’s News, Alliteration, What Did You Do With That Potato?, Mid-Atlantic Travel, Virginia & Mary-Land, and New Jersey.
Alex DeFrank was ahead early on; he got all six $200 clues in the first category and seven of the answers were correct. At the end of the round, Alex was leading with $14,400, having answered all 13 questions correctly. With 10 correct answers, Jack Goldfisher came in second and won $4,200.
Although Jamie Hare got off to a slow start, he answered five questions correctly and won $1,200 in the end. It set up a very exciting Double Jeopardy! round where the scores became even more important.
Double Jeopardy round
The March 14, 2025, Double Jeopardy! round was a turning point in the game that showed how tough and quick-thinking the contestants were. The categories were Writers In Books, Around The Solar System, Inn The City, If These Walls Could Talk, Celebrity Hometowns, and Triple Rhyme Time.
Jamie Hare made a strong comeback in this round. She found both Daily Doubles early and doubled her lead, which decreased the gap between her and Alex.
Alex already had a big lead going into this round, and he kept doing well, getting 24 questions right. Jack Goldfisher also kept up with good answers, getting 15 right answers.
Even though Jamie made a comeback, Alex's strong performance kept him ahead. Alex won $26,400 on Double Jeopardy!, Jamie won $21,200, and Jack won $6,200. The Final Jeopardy! decided the winner of this tough competition.
Final Jeopardy round
The Final Jeopardy category was 21st Century Broadway. The contestants were asked about a musical that was reviewed as "sacrilege" yet praised for its heartfelt qualities.
The clue was:
"A review of this musical noted “sacrilege” & said it was 'blasphemous' but 'its heart is as pure as…a Rodgers & Hammerstein show'"
The correct answer was "What is The Book of Mormon?"
His $42,401 surpassed Jamie Hare's $26,401 and Jack Goldfisher's $8,400. Alex won and became the new Jeopardy! champion of the night.
Game recap – Friday, March 14, 2025
Jeopardy! round:
Categories:
- Yesterday’s News
- Alliteration
- What Did You Do With That Potato?
- Mid-Atlantic Travel
- Virginia & Mary-Land
- New Jersey
Breakdown after 15 clues:
- Alex: 7 correct, 0 incorrect, $4,800
- Jack: 6 correct, 0 incorrect, $2,800
- Jamie: 2 correct, 0 incorrect, $400
- Notable moments:
- Alex selected all six $200 clues in a segment.
- Alex led after 15 clues with $4,800.
Interview insights:
- Jamie: Spent a year in India for her Ph.D. dissertation
- Alex: Played basketball in fourth grade and had to guard rapper Romeo
- Jack: Enjoys Good & Plenty as a movie theater snack and hopes it makes a comeback
Daily Double:
- Alex found the Daily Double and doubled his $6,800, extending his lead.
Statistics after Jeopardy round:
- Alex: 13 correct, 0 incorrect, $14,400
- Jack: 10 correct, 1 incorrect, $4,200
- Jamie: 5 correct, 2 incorrect, $1,200
Double Jeopardy round:
Categories:
- Writers In Books
- If These Walls Could Talk
- Around The Solar System
- Inn The City
- Celebrity Hometowns
- Triple Rhyme Time
Notable moments:
- Jamie: Found both Daily Doubles early and used them to close the gap, erasing Alex's lead.
Statistics after Double Jeopardy round:
- Alex: 24 correct, 2 incorrect, $26,400
- Jamie: 15 correct, 2 incorrect, $21,200
- Jack: 15 correct, 3 incorrect, $6,200
- Unplayed clues this season: 30 (0 for today)
Scores going into Final Jeopardy:
- Alex: $26,400
- Jamie: $21,200
- Jack: $6,200
Final Jeopardy
- Category: 21st Century Broadway
- All contestants answered correctly:
- Jack: $6,200 + $2,200 = $8,400
- Jamie: $21,200 + $5,201 = $26,401
- Alex: $26,400 + $16,001 = $42,401
Winner: Alex DeFrank with $42,401. He will return on Monday to defend his title.
