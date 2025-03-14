Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, March 14, 2025 

Jeopardy! is back with a brand new game tonight. Yesterday, we saw Jack Goldfisher win for the first time, earning a huge prize and securing his spot on tonight's episode. Tonight's episode marks season 41, Game 135 of the game show and brings us three seasoned and talented contestants who will compete for the big prize and a chance to play again next week.

Created by Merv Griffin in 1964, Jeopardy! is a game show on television. It gives a twist to the pattern of traditional quiz competitions by reversing the question-and-answer format of the game. Instead, participants are given clues from which they have to identify an answer. There are three rounds to the game and the final answer must be given in the format of a question.

March 14, 2025, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

Today's Final Jeopardy question comes from the category of 21st Century Broadway. The clue for today, Friday, March 14, 2025 (Season 41, Game 135), is as follows:

"A review of this musical noted “sacrilege” & said it was “blasphemous” but “its heart is as pure as…a Rodgers & Hammerstein show”"

Today's clue is very interesting for viewers familiar with theaters and musicals. This game today will test the contestants' knowledge about modern theater and musicals. Given that the clue is twisted, players will have to employ both strategy and their knowledge to figure out the answer to the clue. The correct answer is explored in the next section.

Jeopardy! final solution: Friday, March 14, 2025

The clue and correct response for Friday, March 14, 2025, are as follows:

Clue: A review of this musical noted “sacrilege” & said it was “blasphemous” but “its heart is as pure as…a Rodgers & Hammerstein show”

Correct response: What is The Book of Mormon?

Ben Brantley, in his 2011 review of The Book of Mormon, wrote:

Now you should probably know that this collaboration between the creators of television’s “South Park” (Trey Parker & Matt Stone) and the composer of “Avenue Q” (Robert Lopez) is also blasphemous, scurrilous and more foul-mouthed than David Mamet on a blue streak. But trust me when I tell you that its heart is as pure as that of a Rodgers and Hammerstein show.

The plot of the musical follows two Mormon missionaries in Africa as they attempt to preach their faith to the inhabitants of a remote village in Uganda. The musical won nine Tony Awards and grossed over $800 million in revenue. The musical even ran for over 5,000 performances at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Friday, March 14, 2025

The three contestants for today's game are as follows:

Jack Goldfisher, who is a screenwriter and director from Los Angeles, California

Jamie Hare, who is a library worker from Decatur, Georgia

Alex DeFrank, who is an inventory specialist from Brooklyn, New York

Yesterday, we saw Jack Goldfisher put up a tough fight and end James Corson’s victory run. With $32,401, he became a first-time champion on the quiz show. Corson had won two games before and was attempting for a third win, which was cut short by Goldfisher. Today, Jack Goldfisher faces off against Alex DeFrank, who played Sports Jeopardy a while ago, and Jamie Hare.

Don't miss tonight's episode of Jeopardy! to find out who wins the last game of the week.

