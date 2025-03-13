Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, March 13, 2025 

Jeopardy! will air another fresh episode tonight. Today's episode airs game 134 of season 41 and will feature a tough competition between three very seasoned players who have proven themselves and come so far in the game.

Ad

Yesterday's game saw James Corson make his second win against Brian and Kristen. He has won $70,000 in two wins, which should be enough to at least see him into Champions Wildcard. But he would need another victory or two in order to get himself into the Tournament of Champions. James will face off against Liz Engelhardt and Jack Goldfisher in today's game, which will mark an important moment in the game show for him.

Ad

Trending

Jeopardy!, created by Merv Griffin in 1964, is a game show on television that brings a twist to the pattern of traditional quiz competitions. Here, the conventional question-and-answer format is reversed, and instead, participants are given a bunch of clues from which they have to identify an answer. The final answer is to be given in the format of a question.

The ultimate medical drama is HERE

March 13, 2025, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here is the question for today's Final Jeopardy (Season 41, Game 134).

"This game inaugurated a craze that “scandalized the puritanical and drove chiropractors wild with delight”"

The Final Jeopardy question for today, Thursday, March 13, 2025, belongs to the category of games. It tests the contestants' knowledge about the various kinds of games that have been played throughout history. The question is particularly tricky and participants will have to employ both strategy and their knowledge to figure out what the clue is referring to. The answer is explored below.

Ad

Jeopardy! final solution: Thursday, March 13, 2025

The clue and correct response for today's game are as follows:

Clue: This game inaugurated a craze that “scandalized the puritanical and drove chiropractors wild with delight.”

Solution: What is Twister?

Although Twister has recently gained a lot of attention, in 1966, there were discussions going on to pull the game off the shelves. This was out of fear that it was a little inappropriate. It was then that the publicists of Milton Bradley managed to get a copy of the game to Johnny Carson and The Tonight Show.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

On May 3, 1966, Carson and Eva Gabor played the game on late-night television, which made the audience go wild as there were scenes of the two stars climbing over each other while playing the game. This revived the popularity of the game, and it started flying off the shelves. Twister managed to sell more than three million copies over the next year.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Here are the three contestants for today's game:

Ad

Liz Engelhardt is a teacher from Concord, New Hampshire

Jack Goldfisher is a screenwriter and director from Los Angeles, California

James Corson is a nuclear engineer from Frederick, Maryland

Yesterday, we saw James Corson walk away with a total of $70,800 after winning two games in a row. In yesterday's game he won $28,800 having correctly guessed Who is Mary Shelley? The two-day champion returns to try and secure his third victory today against a screenwriter from LA and a teacher from New Hampshire. A lot depends on today's game for James, and he is sure to put up a tough fight using his strategy skills to secure his third victory today.

Ad

Catch today's Jeopardy! episode to know who wins the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback