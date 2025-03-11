Jeopardy! Season 41, Game 132 airs today, bringing back the long-running game show for another exciting episode. In the last game, we saw Harvey winning the game and breaking Laura’s winning streak, even though he did not get the Final Jeopardy clue correct. He landed first with $23,600, beating Laura, who had a fairly strong total at $11,200 but not enough to beat Harvey.

In today's game, Harvey Silikovitz faces off against Emily Johnson and James Corson. Will he be able to win this game, too? Catch today's episode of Jeopardy! to find out.

Jeopardy! was created by Merv Griffin in 1964. It is a television game show that alters the pattern of traditional quiz competitions. The game show reverses the conventional question-and-answer format and instead gives participants a bunch of clues from which they have to identify an answer. The twist is that the final answer has to be given in the form of a question.

March 11, 2025, Tuesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

Today's Final Jeopardy clue belongs to the category of Explorers. The clue for Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Season 41, Game 132) is as follows:

"Traveling in 1811 to an elevation of about 12,000 feet, Thomas Manning was the first Englishman to meet this figure."

Today's question comes from the category of Explorers, testing the three contestants' knowledge about history and exploration. Participants would need to have an in-depth understanding of exploration history to answer this question. The answer to the clue is surprisingly easy, and it is explored below.

Jeopardy! final solution: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

The clue and correct response for today's game are as follows:

Clue: Traveling in 1811 to an elevation of about 12,000 feet, Thomas Manning was the first Englishman to meet this figure

Solution: Who is the Dalai Lama?

The world-famous 19th century traveler Thomas Manning was best known for his travels to China and Tibet. He was also very famous in China due to his ability to practice medicine. In 1811, he became the first Englishman to enter Lhasa, which is the famed Tibetan holy city. While he was there, Thomas Manning was granted an audience with the 9th Dalai Lama.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

The three contestants for today's game are as follows:

James Corson is a nuclear engineer from Frederick, Maryland

Emily Johnson is a teacher from Savannah, Georgia

Harvey Silikovitz is an attorney and worldwide karaoke singer originally from West Orange, New Jersey (1-day total: $23,600)

In yesterday's game, we saw Harvey Silikovitz take down 8-day champion Laura Faddah, marking the moment as one of the most dominant performances of all time on the signaling device. Harvey has already become a fan favorite on the show, especially after his interview yesterday, where he spoke of his Parkinson’s diagnosis. He also successfully rang in on 85% of his 40 buzzer attempts during the game.

With today's episode, we enter Game 2, where Harvey is rated by the new Unified Prediction Model to have a 72% chance of winning against his opponents, Emily Johnson and James Corson. This buzzer timing skill is one of the hardest tasks to maintain from game to game, especially since we do not have the specific timing data from the show’s ELVIS lockout system.

Catch today's participants put up a tough fight to win this game on the upcoming round of Final Jeopardy!

