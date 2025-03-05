Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, March 5, 2025 

Jeopardy! airs its 128th game tonight for season 41. Today marks Game 1 of the finals, and our contestants are Matt Amodio, Roger Craig, and Juveria Zaheer. Competition will be tough tonight as all three players have proved to be some of the most seasoned players who have displayed an excellent grasp of both knowledge and strategy, which are important in competing at this level of the game show.

Created by Merv Griffin in 1964, Jeopardy! is a television game show that is much unlike traditional quiz competitions. The game show reverses the conventional question-and-answer format and instead requires participants to identify an answer from given clues. The twist lies in the fact that the final answer has to be given in the form of a question.

March 5, 2025, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

Today’s Final Jeopardy! clue is as follows:

"This mathematician of Pisa studied in Algeria & later wrote a book introducing Arabic numerals to a larger audience"

The question is in the Medieval Europeans category, and it will test the contestants' knowledge of European history. The clue is designed to trick the players as the answer to the clue is surprisingly easy. The next section details the correct answer for today's game.

Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

The clue and correct response for today's game are as follows:

Clue: This mathematician of Pisa studied in Algeria & later wrote a book introducing Arabic numerals to a larger audience

Solution: Who is Fibonacci (Leonardo of Pisa)?

Fibonacci was the mathematician who was best known for his “sequence” that follows 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13… He spent his early life with his father Guglielmo, a trading-post director in modern-day Algeria, and learned about Arabic numerals while he was there with him. In his 1202 work Liber Abaci, the mathematician introduced Arabic numerals to a Western audience.

He showed the practical use of the number system in speeding up business calculations, which was extremely beneficial in trading sectors. This led to the widespread adoption of this system throughout the Western world. Fibonacci was known as Leonardo of Pisa during his lifetime. It was only after his death that he became known as Fibonacci.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

The three contestants on today's game are as follows:

Juveria Zaheer is a psychiatrist from Whitby, Ontario, Canada

Roger Craig is an applied scientist from Arlington, Virginia

Matt Amodio is a quantitative researcher from New York, New York

In yesterday's game, we saw Juveria Zaheer win with $14,400. The winner of Monday's game was Matt Amodio, who finished last in the first round but soon recovered and scored Double Jeopardies in the second round to take the lead heading into Final Jeopardy, which he won. Roger Craig emerged victorious in Friday's game, which was the last game of February.

All three contestants are extremely talented and strategic, and the winner of tonight's game will prove themselves to be the best of the best.

Apart from today's Final Jeopardy! game, there is another interesting Jeopardy game airing tonight. Check out quarterfinal #8 of Celebrity Jeopardy! as Sean Gunn (Kirk on Gilmore Girls and Kraglin Obfonteri in the MCU), D’Arcy Carden (Janet on The Good Place), and comedian Sherry Cola face off against each other on ABC and CTV.

