Who won Jeopardy! tonight? February 28, 2025, Friday

Tonight, February 28, 2025, the semifinals of the Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament began with an exciting episode. This is the 125th episode of the 41st season of this famous game show, and three contestants are trying to get a spot in the final.

As they competed in Jeopardy! and Double Jeopardy!, each player brought their "A" game, making it an exciting show. Final Jeopardy was the ultimate test of their skills.

Roger Craig emerged victorious after a fierce battle throughout the episode. Roger beat Jaskaran Singh and Shane Whitlock, who gave him a tough challenge, but his strategic play and correct answer in Final Jeopardy sealed the deal. He made it to the final round of the Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament owing to this win, which made him an even more potential contestant.

Jeopardy! has always been popular owing to its unique format, which tests contestants' ability to think quickly and intellectually. The show is still a standard in both entertainment and educational TV, and as it enters its 41st season, it reaches yet another important milestone.

Jeopardy! episode highlights February 28, 2025, Friday

Jeopardy round

On the February 28, 2025, episode, the Jeopardy round tested the contestants' knowledge of history, literature, and pop culture. $4000 dollars put Shane Whitlock in first place after the first 15 clues.

He got six questions right and only made one mistake. With $2,600, Roger Craig was right behind him, and Jaskaran Singh was in third place with $1,800.

A consistent performance from Shane kept him ahead during the round, but Jaskaran Singh made a strong comeback by doubling up through the Daily Double. Shane and Jaskaran were tied for first place with $5,000 at the end of the Jeopardy round. Roger was in third place with $4,400.

Double Jeopardy round

In the Double Jeopardy round, the game got difficult because the clues were harder to figure out. Categories like The County Line and Creators & Creations made them demonstrate their knowledge level. Shane and Jaskaran both missed the Daily Doubles. Shane missed a $5,800 clue and Jaskaran missed a $4,000 question.

Roger Craig, on the other hand, took advantage of these missed chances, gaining speed and moving ahead. Roger had earned $14,400 by the end of the Double Jeopardy round. Jaskaran had earned $12,600, and Shane was far behind with only $3,200.

Final Jeopardy round

The last round of Jeopardy for the night was Famous Names. The clue stated:

"Edna Ferber interviewed this hometown celebrity from Hungary when she was a young reporter in Appleton, Wisconsin."

"Who is Harry Houdini?" was the right answer.

All three contestants got the answers right, but the betting strategy was the most important. The $3,200 that Shane Whitlock won made his total win $6,400. Jaskaran Singh bet all of his money, which brought his total to $25,198.

Roger Craig was ahead going into Final Jeopardy. He strategically bet and added $10,801 to his total, ending with $25,201. He now moves on to the final of the Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament.

Contestant profiles

Shane Whitlock: Shane Whitlock, a radiologist from Benton, Arkansas, demonstrated his knowledge during the whole game. He was ahead early in the Jeopardy round and finished strong, but his opponents caught up to him in the later stages of the game. Even though he lost, Shane earned $6,400 for his efforts and stayed calm and collected during the competition.

Jaskaran Singh: Jaskaran Singh, a consultant from Plano, Texas, started the game with a slower pace but quickly found his rhythm. He tied with Shane after the Jeopardy round, but his missed Daily Double in the Double Jeopardy round hindered his progress. Jaskaran earned $25,198 in total, but it wasn’t enough to surpass Roger Craig, who ultimately triumphed.

Roger Craig: The most exceptional contestant of the night was Roger Craig, an applied scientist from Arlington, Virginia. Roger, who is known for thinking quickly and clearly, won the Double Jeopardy round and kept it even though the competition was tough.

Since he placed strategically on Final Jeopardy, he won and moved on to the final round of the Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament, where he will compete for a total of $25,201.

About Jeopardy!: The American game show

The renowned American game show Jeopardy! is innovative in its quiz style, whereby players are given hints instead of questions. The show tests players to answer responses in the form of a question, twisting the conventional quiz format.

Originally broadcast in 1964, it has since grown to be among the most revered and longest-running game shows on television.

Three rounds—Jeopardy, Double Jeopardy, and Final Jeopardy—along with its creative gameplay define Jeopardy!. Every round offers a set of hints spanning several categories; the difficulty and financial worth of the clues rise as the game goes on. Contestants, responding in the style of a question, must rapidly pinpoint the right answers.

Over time, the show has changed dramatically. Presented for more than 36 years and hosted by Alex Trebek, it has earned 45 Emmy Awards and a Peabody Award among other honors.

With adaptations in many countries, the show has left viewers all across the world in awe. Despite difficulties, including production pauses, Jeopardy! remains a mainstay of American television.

Game recap and tonight’s game stats

Jeopardy game show (Image via Jeopardy)

Here’s the recap for the Friday, February 28, 2025, episode of Jeopardy! along with the numbers, plus a glimpse of today’s contestant interviews:

Jeopardy! round:

Categories: Eyewitness U.S. History; Books & Authors; Billboard Bills, Billys & A Billie; Social Types; Use Your Word Words; Not Today, Satin!

After 15 clues:

Shane: 6 correct, 1 incorrect, $4,000

6 correct, 1 incorrect, $4,000 Roger: 5 correct, 1 incorrect, $2,600

5 correct, 1 incorrect, $2,600 Jaskaran: 2 correct, 0 incorrect, $1,800

Statistics at the first break:

Shane: 6 correct, 1 incorrect

6 correct, 1 incorrect Roger: 5 correct, 1 incorrect

5 correct, 1 incorrect Jaskaran: 2 correct, 0 incorrect

Contestant interviews:

Shane: Shared how he has incredible support back in Arkansas. His hometown team is rooting for him as he continues his journey on Jeopardy!

Shared how he has incredible support back in Arkansas. His hometown team is rooting for him as he continues his journey on Jeopardy! Jaskaran: Mentioned he has applied for law school, showcasing his ambition beyond the trivia stage

Mentioned he has applied for law school, showcasing his ambition beyond the trivia stage Roger: Talked about his role at a company focused on making the Internet safer for children, highlighting his passion for technology and safety

Jeopardy round recap:

Jaskaran made a big move by doubling up through the Daily Double, pulling him into a tie for the lead with Shane. Roger trailed closely behind, just $600 off the lead.

Scores after the Jeopardy round:

Shane: $5,000

$5,000 Jaskaran: $5,000

$5,000 Roger: $4,400

Double Jeopardy round:

Categories: The County Line; Symbolism In Art; Meteorology; Creators & Creations; Period Entertainment; Before & After

The County Line; Symbolism In Art; Meteorology; Creators & Creations; Period Entertainment; Before & After Jaskaran and Shane both missed their Daily Doubles (Jaskaran for $4,000, Shane for $5,800). Roger capitalized on their mistakes with a strong run, pulling ahead and taking the lead going into Final Jeopardy.

Statistics after Double Jeopardy:

Roger: 17 correct, 3 incorrect

17 correct, 3 incorrect Jaskaran: 17 correct, 3 incorrect

17 correct, 3 incorrect Shane: 14 correct, 3 incorrect

Scores going into Final Jeopardy:

Roger: $14,400

$14,400 Jaskaran: $12,600

$12,600 Shane: $3,200

Final Jeopardy:

Category: Famous Names

Famous Names All three contestants correctly answered, but Roger’s poker face had the audience questioning whether he was correct. He made the cover bet and advanced to the finals with a close win.

Tonight’s results:

Shane $3,200 + $3,200 = $6,400 (Who is Houdini)

Jaskaran $12,600 + $12,598 = $25,198 (Who is Houdini)

Roger $14,400 + $10,801 = $25,201 (Who is Houdini)

Roger Craig advances to the finals.

Roger Craig securing his place in the final round of the Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament tonight on February 28, 2025, set up some exciting events. The game kept viewers on the tip of their seats with the intense rivalry between Jaskaran Singh and Shane Whitlock.

Combining a deliberate Final Jeopardy wager with Roger's outstanding performance in the Double Jeopardy round finally brought him triumph. This episode was proof of the strategic thinking and fast recall that define Jeopardy! as an exciting experience for both players and viewers.

