Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, bringing back another exciting episode from the 41st season, which is currently in its second week of the Invitational Tournament. After a tremendous game yesterday, we will see another quarter-final today with three great contestants from the past of the show. Like yesterday, it should be a close contest.

Ad

In the upcoming round, the famous Ray Lalonde, a scenic artist from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, will face off against Robin Carroll, an instructional designer from Atlanta, Georgia, and Ryan Long, a rideshare driver from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

While all the contestants have it in them to win the game, it is very hard to predict who would proceed, especially after Amy Schneider, arguably one of the greatest players in the show's history, failed to proceed yesterday.

Ad

Trending

The final round of Jeopardy! has many interesting elements that all add up to provide a fun experience for the contestants and the viewers. Among these, the show allows viewer participation. Viewers get to be a part of the game show by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. This remains a common practice for the fans of the show.

As guessing or finding this answer may be a cumbersome process, we have compiled all the details from the upcoming episode below.

Ad

February 25, 2025, Tuesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

Expand Tweet

Ad

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Located on an island, in 2016 this world capital began following two different time zones."

This question is from the category "World Geography." This is another common topic that often comes up on the show.

Jeopardy! final solution: Tuesday, February 18, 2025

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Ad

Clue: Located on an island, in 2016 this world capital began following two different time zones.

Solution: Nicosia, Cyprus.

There are ongoing disputes in Cyprus, which caused confusion about the time zone in the capital, Nicosia. This ultimately led to Nicosia following two different time zones. This also led to multiple GPS-related confusions in mobile phones in the region.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Ray Lalonde, a scenic artist from Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Robin Carroll, an instructional designer from Atlanta, Georgia; and Ryan Long, a rideshare driver from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback