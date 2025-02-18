  • home icon
  Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, February 18, 2025

By Sourav Chakraborty
Modified Feb 18, 2025 15:04 GMT
The three contestants for Jeopardy! (Image via jeopardy.com)
The three contestants for Jeopardy! (Image via jeopardy.com)

Jeopardy! has brought back another exciting episode from the game show's 41st season on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. We are in the midst of the Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament, which means there will be contestants from the past. The first game in this contest was played out yesterday, and it seems now that there is a lot to look forward to in this contest.

In the upcoming round, Skyler Hornback, who originally made an appearance in Kids Week in 2013, will face off against Margaret Shelton and Jaskaran Singh, both of whom had played in the 30th Tournament of Champions. It's hard to predict who will win this round, but Jaskaran Singh and Margaret Shelton seem to have higher odds.

Jeopardy! began in the early 1960s and has since been one of the most popular game shows to ever exist. In a run that has now stretched to decades, it has continued to remain a fan favorite and has built a loyal fanbase as a result.

also-read-trending Trending

The primary reason for this groundbreaking popularity is this show's offbeat format and engaging nature. Moreover, the final round of the game show also plays a big part in this ever-growing popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many intriguing elements to make it stand out. This includes its ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can be a part of the game show by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time.

However, as this is still a long process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode in this article.

February 18, 2025, Tuesday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round reads:

"This landmark case was reported in the N.Y. Times not on the front page but in “News of the Railroads”"

The question comes from the category "Supreme Court Decisions." This is quite a specific topic and would require certain specialization to answer.

In the final round, participants answer with a question after being provided a solution.

Jeopardy! final solution: Tuesday, February 18, 2025

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: This landmark case was reported in the N.Y. Times not on the front page but in “News of the Railroads”

Solution: Plessy v. Ferguson.

The famous Plessy v. Ferguson case goes back to 1896 and is considered one of the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decisions. It ruled that racial segregation laws did not violate the U.S. Constitution as long as the facilities provided to each race were equal in quality. It gave rise to the famous term "separate but equal."

Jeopardy! contestants today: Tuesday, February 18, 2025

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Skyler Hornback, a chemical engineering Ph.D. student originally from Sonora, Kentucky, Margaret Shelton, a homemaker from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Jaskaran Singh, a consultant from Plano, Texas.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

Edited by Abhipsito Das
हिन्दी