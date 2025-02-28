Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, February 28, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to resume its coverage of the ongoing Invitational Tournament, which is in full swing now. This episode is more special as it is set to begin the coverage of the semi-finals in the contest. Now, three contestants who have won over the past two weeks will fight for a spot at the prestigious finals. This means there will be more competition in this round and even more excitement for the viewers.

In the next round, Jaskaran Singh, a consultant from Plano, Texas, will face off against Shane Whitlock, a radiologist originally from Benton, Arkansas, and Roger Craig, an applied scientist from Arlington, Virginia. Out of the three contestants, Roger Craig has had the finest form recently, but it would be unwise to rule anyone out from this contest.

Jeopardy! is one of the most renowned game shows in the history of American television. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since then managed to remain just as relevant over the many years of its airing. It has gained tremendously from its offbeat format and engaging nature, things that have remained constant over the years. The final round of the game show also plays a crucial part in its growing popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many intriguing elements that make it stand out. This includes its ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can participate in the show by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. This has remained a common practice over all these years.

But since it can still be quite a task, we have compiled the relevant data from the upcoming episode, including the final answer, below.

February 28, 2025, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"As a young reporter in Appleton, Wisconsin, Edna Ferber interviewed this hometown celebrity originally from Hungary."

This question is from the category "Famous Names." Topics like these are always common in trivia circles, and this is no different.

Jeopardy! final solution: Friday, February 28, 2025

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: As a young reporter in Appleton, Wisconsin, Edna Ferber interviewed this hometown celebrity originally from Hungary.

Solution: Harry Houdini.

Harry Houdini, often considered the greatest escapologist and illusionist of all time, was a contemporary of Edna Ferber. The aforementioned interview took place in 1906 in the offices of the Appleton Crescent.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Friday, February 28, 2025

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Roger Craig, an applied scientist from Arlington, Virginia, Jaskaran Singh, a consultant from Plano, Texas, and Shane Whitlock, a radiologist originally from Benton, Arkansas.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

