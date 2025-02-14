Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, February 14, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Friday, February 14, 2025, bringing forth another exciting episode of season 41, which just got over with its Tournament of Champions. Yesterday, Neilesh Vinjamuri took the crown for himself after claiming his third win, while the other two remained locked at one win each. This upcoming episode will air the Tournament of Champions exhibition game, which originally aired on TuneIn Radio on January 24, 2025. This game is new to television audiences.

Ad

In the upcoming round, Adriana Harmeyer, an archivist from West Lafayette, Indiana, will face off against Isaac Hirsch, a customer support team lead from Burbank, California, and Drew Basile, a graduate student from Birmingham, Michigan. The three contestants have ample experience in the game, and it will be an interesting watch for anyone who does not already know who won this exhibition game.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many intriguing elements that make it stand out. This includes its ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can participate in the final round by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time from the comfort of their homes. We have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below. Scroll on.

Ad

Trending

February 14, 2025, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

Expand Tweet

Ad

The final question for the upcoming round reads:

"On an early book of Flemish cartographer Gerardus Mercator’s maps, an image of this Titan holding the world was used."

This question is from the category "Mythology." This is among the more common topics in the game show and continues to recur every once in a while.

In the final round of the game show, participants have to guess the question after being provided an answer.

Ad

Jeopardy! final solution: Friday, February 14, 2025

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: On an early book of Flemish cartographer Gerardus Mercator’s maps, an image of this Titan holding the world was used.

Solution: Atlas.

As per Greek mythology, Atlas was condemned to hold up the sky forever. Since Gerardus Mercator used it, Atlas has been commonly used to refer to a book of maps.

Ad

Jeopardy! contestants today: Friday, February 14, 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Adriana Harmeyer, an archivist from West Lafayette, Indiana; Isaac Hirsch, a customer support team lead from Burbank, California; and Drew Basile, a graduate student from Birmingham, Michigan.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback