Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, February 21, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Friday, February 21, 2025, bringing back another exciting episode from the game show's 41st season, which is currently airing the Invitational Tournament. Friday's game will mark another quarter-final in the contest, and things are looking particularly exciting after yesterday's unpredictable game that saw Troy Meyer lose.

This contest has been extremely exciting throughout the week, and we expect to see the show end this week on a high.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Maya Wright, a graduate student from Atlanta, Georgia, will face off against Roger Craig, an applied scientist from Arlington, Virginia, and John Focht, a baseball software team lead originally from El Paso, Texas.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest game shows in the history of American television. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since managed to create a large and diverse fanbase, thanks to its offbeat format and engaging nature. Over the years, it has also only grown in stature, which can also be attributed to its final round.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many intriguing elements that make it stand out. One of these is its ability to allow viewers to participate. Viewers can participate by guessing the answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time, which has become a common practice for game show fans.

February 21, 2025, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Yale takes credit for starting a commencement tradition when it gave this composer an honorary doctorate in 1905."

This question is from the category "Composers." This is a very intriguing topic and has not come on the game show for a long time. It will also appeal to a broad spectrum of viewers.

Jeopardy! final solution: Friday, February 21, 2025

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: Yale takes credit for starting a commencement tradition when it gave this composer an honorary doctorate in 1905.

Solution: Edward Elgar.

Samuel Sanford, Professor of Music at Yale, was a friend of Edward Elgar, which ensured that Pomp and Circumstance became the processional song played at graduation ceremonies throughout the US and Canada. Elgar was awarded an honorary doctorate in 1905, and this song was played in his ceremony.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Friday, February 21, 2025

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

