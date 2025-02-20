Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, February 20, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Thursday, February 20, 2025, bringing back another exciting round from the game show's ongoing festivities. We are in the middle of the Invitational Tournament, which will air its fourth quarterfinal tonight. Things have been intense over the past week, with some excellent contestants and tight competitions. Hopefully, it will continue that way for the remaining two quarterfinals. Next week, we will witness the next phase of the contest.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Raymond Goslow, a library technology consultant from Marietta, Georgia, will face off against Troy Meyer, a music executive originally from Cleveland, Ohio, and Jackie Kelly, a developer originally from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Out of the three, Troy Meyer probably has the strongest record, and many fans expect him to excel in this tournament. For those who don't remember, Troy was a six-time winner who reached the finals of the 31st Tournament of Champions, only losing to Yogesh Raut.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the history of American television. Since it ran in the early 1960s, it has always been regarded as one of the finest shows to run on television. It has also managed to garner a huge fanbase in the process, primarily because of the game show's offbeat format and engaging nature, things that help keep things fresh for the viewers. There is also an incredible final round that plays a big part in this ever-growing popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many interesting elements that make it stand out. This includes the ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can participate in the game show by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show. However, as this still requires effort, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

February 20, 2025, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"The 4-syllable name of this city is almost identical to its namesake town in Spain, except that the Spanish one has an extra “R”"

This question is from the category "The Southwest." Geography-based questions are always common in the show. This one is particularly specific.

Jeopardy! final solution: Thursday, February 20, 2025

The clue and solution to the final question's answer read as follows.

Clue: The 4-syllable name of this city is almost identical to its namesake town in Spain, except that the Spanish one has an extra “R”

Solution: Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The American city, of Albuquerque, where the famed television series Breaking Bad is set, is named after the Spanish city, Albuquerque, near the border of Portugal.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Thursday, February 20, 2025

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

