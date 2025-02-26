Who won Jeopardy! tonight? February 25, 2025, Tuesday

Tonight, February 25, 2025, Jeopardy! fans got to see an exciting quarterfinal game. Ray Lalonde won the contest, which was tense and competitive. After doing well in Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy, the Canadian scenic artist made it to the semifinals. He did this by having a strong lead going into Final Jeopardy.

No one got the right answer in the final round, which turned into a Triple Stumper, but Ray still had the most points going into Final Jeopardy!. With his impressive $14,399 win tonight, he now has a chance to compete in more events.

The Final Jeopardy! answer stumped the other players, but it didn't matter to Ray because he already had a big lead going into the final round.

The intellectually stimulating gameplay and diverse contestants on Jeopardy! keep viewers hooked, and every episode brings new excitement. It was the same story at tonight's game, where the contestants went head-to-head in an exciting show of strategy and knowledge.

Jeopardy! episode highlights February 25, 2025, Tuesday

Jeopardy! round

The game started with the Jeopardy! round, where the categories were Cities On The Lake, 2 Words, 4 Syllables, Oh, "I.C.", Transportation Information, Nonfiction TV, and Something To Read. Ray took an early lead by answering five questions correctly, while Robin and Ryan each got four right. By the first break, the scores were as follows:

Ray: $2,200

Robin: $1,000

Ryan: $1,000

Ray’s performance stood out in the early stages of the game, setting a strong tone for the round.

Double Jeopardy round

In the Double Jeopardy! round, the categories were Fascism, Getting Possessive, Olden Language, You Say You Want An Evolution, Film Composers, and World Religion. Ray capitalized on both Daily Doubles, doubling his score on the first but holding back on the second. This kept him in a strong position for the final round.

Ray had 18 correct answers, but also 4 incorrect responses.

Robin matched Ray's 18 correct answers but with 3 incorrect.

Ryan scored 14 correct, with only 2 incorrect.

At this point, the game was incredibly close, with Ray leading with $17,000, Ryan with $9,800, and Robin at $9,200. The players had their sights on the final round, where anything could happen.

Final Jeopardy! round

The Final Jeopardy! category was World Geography. The clue was: "Located on an island, in 2016 this world capital began following two different time zones."

Correct response: What is Nicosia, Cyprus?

What is Nicosia, Cyprus? Ray’s wager: $2,601

$2,601 Ryan’s wager: $9,700

$9,700 Robin’s wager: $601

None of the contestants answered correctly, making it a Triple Stumper. Despite this, Ray’s large lead going into the final round allowed him to secure the win and move on to the semifinals.

Contestant profiles

Ryan Long: Ryan is a rideshare driver from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He brought his family to the Jeopardy!, sharing that they were thrilled to support him during the event.

Robin Carroll: Robin comes from Atlanta, Georgia, and works as an instructional designer. She was up against strong players like Ray and Ryan, who both have master's degrees. Robin did her best in the second half of the round, and her steady play kept her in the race until the very end.

Ray Lalonde: The early leader was Ray, a scenic artist from Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He answered questions quickly and with confidence. He made the most of both Daily Doubles and stayed in a good position the whole game. Because of what he knew and how he planned, he eventually made it to the semifinals.

Game recap and tonight’s game stats

Jeopardy round:

Categories: Cities On The Lake, 2 Words, 4 Syllables, Oh, “I.C.”, Transportation Information, Nonfiction TV, Something To Read

Cities On The Lake, 2 Words, 4 Syllables, Oh, “I.C.”, Transportation Information, Nonfiction TV, Something To Read Early Lead: Ray took the early lead with 5 correct answers.

Scores after 15 clues:

Statistics at first break (15 clues):

Ray: 5 correct, 1 incorrect

Ryan: 4 correct, 1 incorrect

Robin: 4 correct, 2 incorrect

Today’s interviews:

Ryan: Enjoyed bringing his family to the Tournament of Champions.

Enjoyed bringing his family to the Tournament of Champions. Robin: Holds a Master’s degree.

Holds a Master’s degree. Ray: Regrets missing a clue about HMS Pinafore.

Mid-Round shift:

Best Second Half: Robin had the best second half, with 7 correct answers, including the Daily Double, which helped him move into the lead after 30 clues.

Statistics after Jeopardy round:

Robin: 11 correct, 2 incorrect

Ryan: 8 correct, 1 incorrect

Ray: 7 correct, 2 incorrect

Scores after Jeopardy round:

Robin: $5,200

Ryan: $3,400

Ray: $2,800

Double Jeopardy round:

Categories: Fascism, Getting Possessive, Olden Language, You Say You Want An Evolution, Film Composers, World Religion

Ray's Performance: Ray found both Daily Doubles. He doubled up on the first, but not the second, which kept the game competitive going into Final Jeopardy.

Statistics after Double Jeopardy:

Ray: 18 correct, 4 incorrect

Ryan: 14 correct, 2 incorrect

Robin: 18 correct, 3 incorrect

Total unplayed clues this season: 26 (none today)

Scores going into Final Jeopardy:

Ray: $17,000

Ryan: $9,800

Robin: $9,200

Final Jeopardy:

Triple Stumper: No one got it right, so Ray advanced to the semifinals based on his lead before Final Jeopardy.

Tonight’s Results:

Robin: $9,200 - $601 = $8,599 (Correct response: Paris)

$9,200 - $601 = $8,599 (Correct response: Paris) Ryan: $9,800 - $9,700 = $100 (Correct response: Bangkok)

$9,800 - $9,700 = $100 (Correct response: Bangkok) Ray: $17,000 - $2,601 = $14,399 (Correct response: Copenhagen) (Semi-Finalist)

On Tuesday, February 25, 2025, the Jeopardy! game showed an exciting match between three skilled players. Ray Lalonde won with a good plan and moved on to the semifinals. Even though he got a Triple Stumper in Final Jeopardy, his large lead made sure he won.

With contestants from all walks of life and a wide range of skills, tonight's episode was another reminder of why Jeopardy! is still a popular and long-running show. Fans can't wait to see how the tournament goes as Ray moves on to the semifinals.

