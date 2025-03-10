Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, March 10, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to kickstart a new week with an all-new episode on Monday, March 10, 2025, continuing the coverage of Laura Faddah's incredible streak, which has stretched to eight days now. Despite the gap in the middle, Faddah continues to win games and will return for her ninth game in the upcoming round. She still has the chance to become one of the rare 10-day champions.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Laura Faddah, a manager from Memphis, Tennessee, will participate in her ninth game of regular play.

She will be up against Harvey Silikovitz, an attorney & worldwide karaoke singer originally from West Orange, New Jersey, and Sabrina Blanks, a microcrochet artist from Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Laura Faddah has won $92,599 in her eight days so far. This is also not as common, as most players with streaks this long cross $100,000. Yet, Faddah continues to impress with her wins day after day.

Jeopardy! goes back to the early 1960s. Since its inception, it has remained one of the best-performing shows in the world. It has managed to remain relevant across the globe with its offbeat format and engaging nature. It also boasts of an incredible final round, which adds to the thrill.

The final round of the game show has many intricate elements that make it stand out, including the ability to allow viewer participation.

Viewers can participate in this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. This has remained a common practice for Jeopardy! fans over the years.

However, as this remains a complex process, we will help out with the clue and solution in the sections below.

March 10, 2025, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round reads:

"A dark blue square in the upper left corner of the flag of this country represents the continent of Africa."

This question is from the category "World Flags." This is among the more common trivia topics around the world.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, March 10, 2025

The final question's clue and solution for the upcoming round reads:

Clue: A dark blue square in the upper left corner of the flag of this country represents the continent of Africa.

Solution: Liberia.

Liberia's flag contains a blue section with a star at the top corner, which depicts Liberia as the only independent state on the continent of Africa. The blue color represents the dark continent of Africa.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, March 10, 2025

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Laura Faddah, a manager from Memphis, Tennessee, Harvey Silikovitz, an attorney & worldwide karaoke singer originally from West Orange, New Jersey, and Sabrina Blanks, a microcrochet artist from Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

