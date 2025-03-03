Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, March 3, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Monday. March 3, 2025, continuing its twist-filled journey with the Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament, which has had a great run up to this point. With things heating up even further, this upcoming episode is expected to contain everything that we know and love about the popular game show.

In the upcoming round, Emily Sands, a benefits consultant from Chanhassen, Minnesota, will play off against Matt Amodio, a quantitative researcher from New York, New York, and Luigi de Guzman, an attorney from Arlington, Virginia. As most fans know, Matt Amodio is always a threat to almost every player who faces him, but with the history of this tournament, it is very hard to predict which way things will go.

Jeopardy! is one of the most famous game shows in the history of American television. It has continued to entertain viewers from around the world with its offbeat format and engaging nature. The final round of the show also plays a big role in this ever-growing popularity.

The final round of this unique game show has many intriguing elements that make it stand out. This includes the unique ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can participate by guessing the correct answer to the final question before an episode airs.

We have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details below.

March 3, 2025, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"In order of fame, the first Cabinet was Jefferson (later Prez), Hamilton (“My Shot” guy), Knox (of Fort fame), this Attorney General."

This question is from the category "Cabinet Members." This is a unique topic and has not appeared in the game show a lot before.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, March 3, 2025

The final question's clue and solution for the upcoming round read as follows.

Clue: In order of fame, the first Cabinet was Jefferson (later Prez), Hamilton (“My Shot” guy), Knox (of Fort fame), this Attorney General.

Solution: Edmund Randolph.

George Washington’s first Cabinet had four members, which included Attorney General Edmond Randolph.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, March 3, 2025

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Matt Amodio, a quantitative researcher from New York, New York; Luigi de Guzman, an attorney from Arlington, Virginia; and Emily Sands, a benefits consultant from Chanhassen, Minnesota.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

