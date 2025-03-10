Who won Jeopardy! tonight? March 10, 2025, Monday

Jeopardy! is always exciting, and the show on March 10, 2025, was no different. Laura Faddah, the 8-day champion, was against Sabrina Blanks and Harvey Silikovitz. Harvey Silikovitz won tonight's Jeopardy! after a challenging final round.
Harvey beat the other players by doing well in every round, especially in the Double Jeopardy! round. After the last round of Jeopardy, Harvey had won a total of $23,600.
Jeopardy! has been an integral part of American TV for a long time. Its unique format requires contestants to write their answers in the form of a question which makes it a distinguished one.
Jeopardy! episode highlights – March 10, 2025, Monday
Jeopardy Round
The March 10, 2025 round of Jeopardy had questions about Parts of the Book, Around the Globe, Like Pulling Teeth, Baseball Hall of Fame Plaques, Go Green, and 3 Consonants, 3 Vowels.
Harvey Silikovitz began with 10 correct answers, including the Daily Double. It gave him a big lead after 15 clues.
Statistics at the first break (15 clues):
- Harvey: 10 correct, 0 incorrect
- Laura: 1 correct, 0 incorrect
- Sabrina: 1 correct, 0 incorrect
In the second half of the Jeopardy round, Harvey continued his strong performance, answering 8 more clues correctly.
Statistics after the Jeopardy round:
- Harvey: 18 correct, 1 incorrect
- Laura: 3 correct, 0 incorrect
- Sabrina: 4 correct, 0 incorrect
Double Jeopardy! round
Harvey Silikovitz continued to be the best after the Double Jeopardy round. He got 5 out of 6 $2,000 clues right and won $6,000 from the third Daily Double. By the end of the round, Harvey had given 35 correct answers, making his lead too difficult to reach.
Statistics after Double Jeopardy:
- Harvey: 35 correct, 1 incorrect
- Laura: 10 correct, 1 incorrect
- Sabrina: 7 correct, 1 incorrect
Scores going into the Final:
- Harvey: $36,800
- Laura: $11,200
- Sabrina: $4,400
Final Jeopardy! Round
The Final Jeopardy! question for March 10, 2025, was in the category of World Flags.
The clue read:
"A dark blue square in the upper left corner of the flag of this country represents the continent of Africa. "
The correct answer was What is Liberia?
Sabrina Blanks was the only contestant who got the last question right, which added $4,398 to her total and made her score $8,798. Laura Faddah, the 8-day champion, gave the wrong answer and lost all her money. Harvey Silikovitz had such a big lead that he won with a final score of $23,600, even though he got the last question wrong.
Contestant Profiles
Sabrina Blanks: Rock Hill, South Carolina's Sabrina is a microcrochet artist. She recently finished becoming a master gardener and is known for her intricate work.
Harvey Silikovitz: Harvey is an attorney from West Orange, New Jersey, and a famous karaoke singer all over the world. He was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019. Harvey was the clear winner tonight following his huge lead in Double Jeopardy! round.
Laura Faddah: Before tonight's game, Laura from Memphis, Tennessee, had won eight days in a row and a total of $92,599 in prizes. Laura did well in the first few rounds, but Harvey's fast-paced play, especially in the Double Jeopardy round, was too much for her to handle. Tonight, she broke her streak with $11,200.
Game Recap: Jeopardy! - March 10, 2025
Double Jeopardy Round:
- Categories: Parts Of The Book; Australian History; A Note Of Command; Celebrity Mentors; Take Me To Church; Miscellan-“E”
- Harvey's Performance: Dominated the round by answering 5 out of 6 $2,000 clues and secured $6,000 from the Daily Double (DD3), finishing with 35 correct responses.
Double Jeopardy final statistics:
- Harvey: 35 correct, 1 incorrect
- Laura: 10 correct, 1 incorrect
- Sabrina: 7 correct, 1 incorrect
- Unplayed Clues: 30 (none today)
Final Jeopardy Round:
- Category: Geography
- Sabrina: Correct, wagered $4,398, total: $8,798 (What is Liberia?)
- Laura: Incorrect, wagered $0, total: $11,200 (What is Madagascar?)
- Harvey: Incorrect, wagered $13,200, total: $23,600 (What is Madagascar, Belgium, France?)
Harvey wins and will return tomorrow to defend his title.
Unplayed Clues:
- Jeopardy! Round: 0
- Double Jeopardy! Round: 0
- Total Left on Board: $0
- Unrevealed Clues for the Season: 30 (average 0.23 per episode)
- Daily Doubles left: 0
Tonight's episode of Jeopardy! showed some amazing gameplay, especially by Harvey Silikovitz, who beat tough opponents to win with a huge lead.
Harvey started better than Sabrina, especially in Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy, which gave him the victory in the end. Laura Faddah's 8-day streak ended, but she still scored well.
On March 10, 2025, the competition was really hard, but Harvey won since he answered the question well. Harvey will come back tomorrow to defend his title after this win. Fans who are looking forward to a new episode on Tuesday are likely to see another pleasant one.