Who won Jeopardy! tonight? March 7, 2025, Friday

Another exciting episode of Jeopardy! aired on Friday, March 7, 2025. The defending champion was a well-known person. It was very close at the end, but Laura Faddah won and became the eight-day champion, continuing her impressive run. Although Omar Abu Realh and Roger Ghaman fought hard against Laura, she held her ground and secured another win.

After an intense Final Jeopardy round with a tough triple stumper, Laura won. Even though there was a lot of competition, Laura stayed ahead thanks to smart betting and good play throughout the rounds. She will be back on Monday to defend her title, which would make it 12 in a row.

Jeopardy! has a long history of exciting games and moments with a lot at stake. People have been watching this show for decades, and it gives them new and interesting intellectual challenges every day.

Jeopardy! episode highlights – March 7, 2025, Friday

Jeopardy round

The first round of Jeopardy! had a lot of different categories, such as Star Wars, Secret Service Protection, Animals in Children's Books, and Nacho Business.

In the beginning, Roger Ghaman did very well. He answered all seven questions correctly. By the end of this round, Roger had the most money, $4,000. He was far ahead of his competitors. Most of his answers were right, and he took advantage of every chance.

At the end of the Jeopardy! round, Omar Abu Realh put forth a good performance, getting five questions right and one wrong. He won $1,400.

The defending champion, Laura Faddah, had some trouble in the beginning. She only got one question right and made one mistake. After having a rough start, she ended the round with a score of -$400.

At the break after 15 clues, the standings were:

Roger: $4,000

Omar: $1,400

Laura: -$400

By the end of the Jeopardy! round, the scores were:

Roger: 9 correct, 2 incorrect, $3,000

Omar: 8 correct, 4 incorrect, $800

Laura: 7 correct, 2 incorrect, $1,800

Double Jeopardy! round

There were tougher categories in the Double Jeopardy round, like Bible B Boys, European Capitals, and Alphanumerics. In this round, both Omar and Laura made big gains, making matters really exciting.

Omar Abu Realh got off to a slow start on Double Jeopardy, but he really came alive in the last few minutes and got 16 questions right. Omar returned from being behind early on and went from -$6,000 to $800 with a series of great answers in the last few minutes of the round. Even though he was far behind, he fought bravely until the end.

Laura Faddah, kept up her good work, answering seven questions correctly while also making three mistakes. Even though she made some mistakes, Laura was still in first place with $9,200 going into Final Jeopardy.

Roger Ghaman got 13 questions right and made three mistakes during the round. His performance didn't change much, though, and he finished the round with $6,600, still close to the lead but behind Laura.

After the Double Jeopardy! round, the standings were:

Laura: 14 correct, 3 incorrect, $9,200

Roger: 13 correct, 3 incorrect, $6,600

Omar: 16 correct, 9 incorrect, $800

Final Jeopardy! round

The Final Jeopardy round proved to be a critical moment in the game. The contestants faced a Science Fiction clue:

Category: Science Fiction

Clue: Name shared by a groundbreaking magazine launched in April 1926 & a TV anthology series that premiered in September 1985

Correct response: "What is Amazing Stories?"

The contestants tried to give the right answer, but none of them could. It was a Triple Stumper because none of the three contestants could correctly name Amazing Stories. So, no one could win a lot of money on Final Jeopardy. Instead, the scores were based on the bets made by the contestants.

Roger Ghaman had wagered $3,601, but his incorrect response left him with a final total of $2,999.

Omar Abu Realh wagered $0, as he did not want to risk his minimal amount. He finished with $800.

Even though she didn't get the Final Jeopardy answer right, Laura Faddah was in a strong position going into the final round. She put down $4,001, which gave her a total of $5,199, which was enough to win her eighth straight game.

Contestant profiles

Roger Ghaman: Roger is a TV editor and substitute teacher from Studio City, California. He got off to a good start in the Jeopardy! round, but his wrong answers in later rounds put him behind. He had $2,999 at the end of the night.

Laura Faddah: Laura is the present-day champion. She is a manager from Memphis, Tennessee. Before this episode, Laura had earned a total of $87,400 over seven days. She did well in both rounds and ended up with $5,199. She'll be back on Monday to defend her title.

Omar Abu Realh: Omar is an aerospace engineer from Annandale, Virginia. He had a rough start but got better late in the game. Even though he came back, he still lost $800 in a tough Final Jeopardy round.

Game recap – Friday, March 7, 2025 Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! round

Categories: Nacho Business, Animals In Children’s Books, “G-U” Got Game, Star Wars, Rogue One, and Secret Service Protection

Both challengers, Roger and Omar, had strong starts.

Roger led after 15 clues with $4,000, while Omar had $1,400 and Laura was at -$400.

Statistics after the first 15 clues:

Roger : 7 correct, 0 incorrect

: 7 correct, 0 incorrect Omar : 5 correct, 1 incorrect

: 5 correct, 1 incorrect Laura : 1 correct, 1 incorrect

: 1 correct, 1 incorrect Roger was leading, but incorrect responses in the round kept scores from going higher.

Player interviews:

Roger considered becoming an engineer but changed paths after taking a film class in college.

considered becoming an engineer but changed paths after taking a film class in college. Omar worked as a pizza delivery driver while earning his Master’s degree.

worked as a pizza delivery driver while earning his Master’s degree. Laura has been watching Jeopardy! since she was young.

Jeopardy! round final scores:

Roger : 9 correct, 2 incorrect, $3,000

: 9 correct, 2 incorrect, Laura : 7 correct, 2 incorrect, $1,800

: 7 correct, 2 incorrect, Omar: 8 correct, 4 incorrect, $800

Double Jeopardy! round:

Categories: European Capitals, Alphanumerics, I’m A Hoosier, Baby, Bible B Boys, Earth Science, and A Heart In My Song

Omar struggled at the start but rallied late, getting himself out of a significant deficit, even as low as -$6,000 .

struggled at the start but rallied late, getting himself out of a significant deficit, even as low as . Laura had a few missteps, including getting Daily Double #3 incorrect, but finished strong, earning 7 correct responses in the round.

had a few missteps, including getting Daily Double #3 incorrect, but finished strong, earning in the round. Roger stayed consistent but could not catch up with Laura.

Statistics after the Double Jeopardy round:

Laura : 14 correct, 3 incorrect

: 14 correct, 3 incorrect Roger : 13 correct, 3 incorrect

: 13 correct, 3 incorrect Omar : 16 correct, 9 incorrect

: 16 correct, 9 incorrect Total number of unplayed clues this season: 30 (4 today)

Scores going into Final Jeopardy:

Laura : $9,200

: $9,200 Roger : $6,600

: $6,600 Omar: $800

Final Jeopardy:

The Final Jeopardy clue was a Triple Stumper , meaning no one correctly answered.

clue was a , meaning no one correctly answered. Roger overbet, which left him with $2,999 after Final Jeopardy.

overbet, which left him with after Final Jeopardy. Laura wagered well and secured her 8th win with $5,199.

Tonight's results:

Omar : $800 – $0 = $800

: $800 – $0 = Roger : $6,600 – $3,601 = $2,999

: $6,600 – $3,601 = Laura: $9,200 – $4,001 = $5,199 (8-day total: $92,599)

Laura is now an eight-day champion and will return on Monday to defend her title.

The March 7, 2025, episode of Jeopardy! was exciting and had a lot of surprises. Laura Faddah kept up her strong performance by winning for the eighth day in a row. Even though Roger and Omar were also very good, Laura's consistency and smart betting were what won her the game.

It will be another exciting chapter in her amazing journey on Jeopardy! when she returns on Monday to defend her title. There were so many great moments in this episode that showed why Jeopardy! is still one of the most exciting game shows on TV.

