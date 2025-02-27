Who won Jeopardy! tonight? February 27, 2025, Thursday

Juveria Zaheer won Jeopardy! on Thursday, February 27, 2025. Juveria made it to the semifinals by beating Jackson Jones and Seth Wilson in a tough competition that lasted three rounds. With $21,601. she moved forward.

Ad

In this episode, there was a fierce battle of knowledge, and the Daily Doubles were very important to how the game changed. At different times during the game, Jackson Jones had a big lead, but Juveria's strong play, especially in the Double Jeopardy round, helped her win.

Jeopardy! has always been known for being fast-paced and difficult, which makes each episode different and fun to watch. With its famous categories, contestants, and nail-biting moments, Jeopardy! continues to captivate viewers all over the world.

Ad

Trending

Here's a riveting new look at Apple's new medical drama: CLICK HERE

Jeopardy! episode highlights: February 27, 2025, Thursday

Ad

Jeopardy round

The February 27 episode of Jeopardy! had six different types of questions: "The 15th Century," "Of (Greek) Mythical Proportions," "State The Facts," "Pop Culture 2000," and "Look & See The Double Vowels."

In this round, Juveria lost her Daily Double and went back to zero, which was bad. But Seth won the round and had a $3,400 lead. Even though Jackson was behind with $2,600 and Juveria was behind with $1,600, they were still in the race.

Ad

At the first break, the numbers showed that Jackson had 4 right answers and 1 wrong, Juveria had 5 right answers and 2 wrong ones, and Seth had 4 right answers and no wrong ones. Each contestant showed their strengths in different areas during the first round, which was a test for everyone.

Double Jeopardy round

British Isles Geography, Tales of Adventure, Body Human, One-Word Anagrams, Songs About Buildings & Food, and What's The Use? were some new categories added to the Double Jeopardy round. This round was important for the players.

Ad

Seth tried to get a True Daily Double but failed, and he fell to third place. Juveria, on the other hand, used her True Daily Double to boost her chances, responding correctly and taking the lead.

Each player had $16,000 after the Double Jeopardy! round. Jackson had $10,800, and Seth had $6,400. In this round, the Daily Doubles were very important to the final standings because they changed the positions of many contestants in a big way.

Ad

Final Jeopardy Round

In the Final Jeopardy, the clue was about art and artists: "Born in Amersfoort in 1872, he helped start an art movement known for using primary colors and straight lines."

All three contestants got the question "Who is Mondrian?" right, which was about the Dutch painter Piet Mondrian. Even though Jackson and Seth both had good performances, this moment made Juveria's win official. She was clearly ahead and couldn't be caught.

Ad

Contestant profiles

Ad

Juveria Zaheer: Juveria Zaheer, a psychiatrist, from Whitby, Ontario, Canada, is famous for her strong performances on Jeopardy!, where she made a big impact on season 40. She won the Second Chance tournament and made it to the finals of the Tournament of Champions. These wins set her up for future success. On February 25, she returned to the top because of her intuition and fierce competitiveness.

Jackson Jones: Jackson Jones is another skilled Jeopardy! contestant. He is an assistant conflict analyst from Louisville, Kentucky. His past performances in the Teen Tournament in 2019 and the High School Reunion Tournament in 2023 stood out. Jackson was still in the race until the very end, thanks to his strategy and quick thinking, but Juveria beat him in the end.

Ad

Seth Wilson: Seth Wilson, an editor and part-time professor from Oak Park, Illinois, is used to competing in trivia games. In 2016, he won 12 games and played in the Tournament of Champions and the 2019 All-Star Games. Although Seth's deep understanding and strategic play kept him in the game, he just missed making it to the semifinals in this episode.

Game recap & tonight’s game stats:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here’s the detailed recap of the Jeopardy! game for Thursday, February 27, 2025, including stats and highlights:

Jeopardy Round:

Categories: The 15th Century; Of (Greek) Mythical Proportions; “X” Marks The Brand; State The Facts; Pop Culture 2000; Look & See The Double Vowels.

Juveria hit the Daily Double early but, unfortunately, gave an incorrect answer, falling back to $0.

After 15 clues, Seth was leading with $3,400, followed by Jackson at $2,600 and Juveria at $1,600.

First break stats (after 15 clues):

Ad

Seth: 4 correct, 0 incorrect

Jackson: 4 correct, 1 incorrect

Juveria: 5 correct, 2 incorrect

Player highlights:

Juveria shared that her daughter has perfected reading Jeopardy! clues.

Jackson talked about his obsession with Seinfeld and specifically the “Merv Griffin Show” episode.

Seth revealed that he officiated Ben Ingram’s wedding.

After the break, Jackson surged ahead, answering 7 correct and taking the lead after 30 clues.

Stats after Jeopardy! round:

Jackson: 11 correct, 1 incorrect

Seth: 6 correct, 0 incorrect

Juveria: 10 correct, 3 incorrect

Scores after Jeopardy! Round:

Ad

Jackson: $5,200

Seth: $4,200

Juveria: $2,600

Double Jeopardy round:

Categories: British Isles Geography; Tales Of Adventure; Body Human; One-Word Anagrams; Songs About Buildings & Food; What’s The Use?

The Daily Doubles played a crucial role:

Seth bet it all on a True Daily Double but got it wrong, slipping to third place.

Juveria responded correctly to her True Daily Double, catapulting her to the lead going into Final Jeopardy.

Double Jeopardy Stats:

Juveria: 19 correct, 3 incorrect

Jackson: 17 correct, 2 incorrect

Seth: 13 correct, 2 incorrect

Unplayed clues this season: 26 (None today).

Ad

Scores Going Into Final Jeopardy:

Juveria: $16,000

Jackson: $10,800

Seth: $6,400

Final Jeopardy round:

Clue: Who is Mondrian?

All players answered correctly.

Final Scores:

Seth: $6,400 + $6,399 = $12,799

Jackson: $10,800 + $5,201 = $16,001

Juveria: $16,000 + $5,601 = $21,601 (Advances to Semifinals)

Tonight’s Winner:

Juveria advances to the semifinals with a total of $21,601.

Juveria Zaheer won tonight's exciting episode of Jeopardy! with $21,601, sending her to the semifinals. She had a strong lead thanks to her knowledge, especially in the Double Jeopardy! round. Jackson Jones and Seth Wilson fought hard, but Juveria won because she knew the right things to say and bet on them.

This game was another exciting part of Jeopardy!'s history. It showed how the show can both challenge contestants and entertain viewers. Juveria's progress in the competition makes her someone to keep an eye on in the next rounds. The show is still a place, where knowledge and strategy come together to make exciting moments for fans and players.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback