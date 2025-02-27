Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Thursday, February 27, 2025, resuming its coverage of the Invitational Tournament, which continues to engage viewers. This upcoming episode will mark the last quarter-final of the contest. The next day will see the next phase of the contest take place. As things have been extremely interesting up to this point, we expect the last episode in the series to be just as action-packed.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Jackson Jones, a conflicts analyst assistant from Louisville, Kentucky, will face off against Juveria Zaheer, a psychiatrist from Whitby, Ontario, Canada, and Seth Wilson, an editor & adjunct professor from Oak Park, Illinois. As each of the three contestants have a great record behind them, we expect to see a very tough game. Thus, it is also very hard to predict who could come out on top in this one.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest game shows in the history of American television. Since it began airing in the early 1960s, it has been one of the most successful shows in the genre. This is largely because of the game show's offbeat format and engaging nature, elements that continue to amuse fans across the world. Moreover, the final round of the game show also adds a big part to this ever-growing popularity.

The final round of the game show has many great additions, but most importantly, it allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can participate by guessing the correct answer to the final question before the episode airs. This has become a regular practice for Jeopardy! fans.

However, as this is still a complicated process, we have compiled all the relevant details below.

February 27, 2025, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The question for the upcoming final round reads:

"Born in 1872, he helped found a Dutch art movement characterized by the use of straight lines & primary colors."

This question is from the category "Art & Artists." This broad category is common in trivia circles and has been used in the show before.

Jeopardy! final solution: Thursday, February 27, 2025

The clue and solution for the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: Born in 1872, he helped found a Dutch art movement characterized by the use of straight lines & primary colors.

Solution: Piet Mondrian.

Piet Mondrian was the founder and oldest member of the Dutch art movement, De Stijl. This movement emphasized grid-based paintings and the prominent use of primary colors.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Thursday, February 27, 2025

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Seth Wilson, an editor & adjunct professor from Oak Park, Illinois, Juveria Zaheer, a psychiatrist from Whitby, Ontario, Canada, and Jackson Jones, a conflicts analyst assistant from Louisville, Kentucky.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

