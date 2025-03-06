Who won Jeopardy! tonight? March 6, 2025, Thursday

Jeopardy! has remained one of the most popular quiz shows since its debut in 1964. The March 6, 2025, episode of Jeopardy! saw an exciting finish that left fans eagerly anticipating the result.

On tonight's Jeopardy!, Matt Amodio, Juveria Zaheer, and Roger Craig had a great game. The winner was Matt Amodio, who continued to dominate and showed why he's one of the toughest players on the show. Taking it easy in Final Jeopardy helped him win, which guaranteed him a spot on the next Jeopardy! Masters.

The American TV show Jeopardy! has become a phenomenon, known for its educational format and trivia. It gets more difficult to understand with each episode, and the March 6 episode was no different. Fans watched as the contestants showed how much they knew. The final round was very intense, and Matt Amodio deservedly won.

Jeopardy! episode highlights – March 6, 2025, Thursday

Jeopardy round

There were many types of questions on the Jeopardy Round, such as Speech!, 2024 Wordles, Defined, Canadiana, Also A Boat, Women In Sports, and What's For Lunch?

All three players did well in the first part of the game, which was very competitive. It didn't take long for Matt Amodio to become the clear favorite, and Juveria Zaheer showed off her knowledge in Canadiana. Roger Craig made money with a Daily Double, but Matt was still ahead after the first round.

Statistics after the Jeopardy! round:

Matt: 9 correct, 1 incorrect, $5,200

Juveria: 9 correct, 1 incorrect, $4,600

Roger: 9 correct, 1 incorrect, $3,400

Double Jeopardy round

Juveria Zaheer took the lead in Double Jeopardy after making a big move on Daily Double 2. Despite this daring move, Matt Amodio maintained his impressive performance, correctly identifying topics in a broad range of categories.

Even though Roger Craig had a little more trouble this round, he managed to keep his score competitive. With the round coming to a close, Juveria was still in first place, with Matt following closely behind.

Statistics after Double Jeopardy:

Juveria: 15 correct, 2 incorrect, $16,000

Matt: 19 correct, 3 incorrect, $13,600

Roger: 18 correct, 5 incorrect, $9,400

Final Jeopardy round

In the Final Jeopardy was a Triple Stumper in the category British Royalty. A historical figure from the 12th century was the subject of the contestants' question. Since he was in a strong position to win to begin with, Matt gambled conservatively. Matt won since Juveria and Roger gave the wrong answers.

Final Jeopardy! results:

Roger: $9,400 – $4,201 = $5,199 (Incorrect response)

Matt: $13,600 – $2,401 = $11,199 (Correct response)

Juveria: $16,000 – $11,201 = $4,799 (Incorrect response)

Contestant profiles

Juveria Zaheer: A psychiatrist from Whitby, Ontario, Canada named Juveria Zaheer had a great run throughout the game. Even though she didn't win, her quick thinking showed how she planned her moves, especially in the Double Jeopardy round. Juveria earned the respect of viewers with her calm personality.

Roger Craig: Roger Craig, an applied scientist from Arlington, Virginia, methodically played the game. He was a champion before, but Matt and Juveria gave him a lot of trouble in this episode. It was interesting that he got some questions right and used the Daily Double in the Jeopardy round, even though his last bet didn't pay off.

Matt Amodio: Matt Amodio, a quantitative researcher from New York City, once again showed how good he is at quizzes. After a great performance in the previous episode, Matt kept going strong by answering questions accurately and with confidence. In Final Jeopardy, his cautious approach helped him win.

Jeopardy! game recap – Thursday, March 6, 2025

Jeopardy round:

Categories:

Speech!

2024 Wordles, Defined

Canadiana

Also A Boat

Women In Sports

What’s For Lunch?

Key Highlights:

Early Lead: Matt led after 15 clues with a solid performance.

Matt led after 15 clues with a solid performance. Daily Double: Roger found the Daily Double early in the game.

Roger found the Daily Double early in the game. CanCon Success: Juveria performed well in the Canadiana category, but Matt still held the lead.

Scores at break:

Matt: $4,200

Juveria: $3,200

Roger: $1,600

Statistics at First break (after 15 clues):

Matt: 5 correct, 0 incorrect

Juveria: 5 correct, 1 incorrect

Roger: 3 correct, 1 incorrect

Interview highlights:

Juveria thanked her husband.

Roger thanked his wife.

Matt thanked his parents and family.

Performance Summary:

All three players finished the round with 9 correct answers. The scores were closely matched, with Matt ahead of Juveria by $600 after 30 clues.

Jeopardy round scores:

Matt: $5,200

Juveria: $4,600

Roger: $3,400

Double Jeopardy! round

Categories:

The Name Of The Play

College Seals

The Magma Movement

Hip-Hop & Religion

5-Letter Geography

Adverbs

Key highlights:

Juveria’s Big Move: Juveria had a standout performance in Double Jeopardy by doubling up on Daily Double 2 (DD2) and maintaining her lead through the round.

Statistics after Double Jeopardy:

Juveria: 15 correct, 2 incorrect

Matt: 19 correct, 3 incorrect

Roger: 18 correct, 5 incorrect

Total Unplayed Clues This Season: 26 (none today).

Scores going into Final Jeopardy:

Juveria: $16,000

Matt: $13,600

Roger: $9,400

Final Jeopardy

Category: British Royalty

British Royalty Outcome: This was a Triple Stumper. Matt, already in a strong position, made a conservative wager. Matt secured the win and earned a guaranteed spot in the next Jeopardy! Masters.

This was a Triple Stumper. Matt, already in a strong position, made a conservative wager. Matt secured the win and earned a guaranteed spot in the next Jeopardy! Masters. Juveria and Roger both walked away with $50,000 each.

Final scores:

Roger: $9,400 – $4,201 = $5,199 (answered "Who Edward Richard I Henry")

$9,400 – $4,201 = $5,199 (answered "Who Edward Richard I Henry") Matt: $13,600 – $2,401 = $11,199 (answered "Who Richard I") (2 wins)

$13,600 – $2,401 = $11,199 (answered "Who Richard I") (2 wins) Juveria: $16,000 – $11,201 = $4,799 (answered "Who is Richard the Lionheart")

Winner: Matt, with a score of $11,199, is the Jeopardy! champion of the day and will advance to the next round of competition.

On March 6, 2025, Matt Amodio had a well-deserved win on Jeopardy! By making a safe bet on Final Jeopardy, he won and moved on to the next Jeopardy! Masters. Even though Roger Craig and Juveria Zaheer worked hard, they couldn't beat Matt's performance.

