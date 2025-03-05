Who won Jeopardy! tonight? March 5, 2025, Wednesday

Jeopardy! fans were on the brink of their seats during tonight's episode's final round in the 128th game of season 41. Three contestants—Juveria Zaheer, Roger Craig, and Matt Amodio—were competing for the top prize in the March 5, 2025, episode. Several strong players meant that tonight's episode would be very exciting.

Today's episode of Jeopardy! was Matt Amodio's first win, following his strong performances in both the Jeopardy! and Double Jeopardy! rounds. He beat his competitors to win the game by a total of $45,601.

The American game show Jeopardy! was created by Merv Griffin. Contestants are given hints in the form of answers, and they have to come up with the right question in response. The show's first episode aired in 1964, and since then, it has been remade many times. The current syndicated version began in 1984. It has become a standard on TV because of its unique format and intellectual challenge.

Jeopardy! episode highlights - March 5, 2025, Wednesday

Jeopardy round

During the Jeopardy round, the players had to answer questions about six different topics: All the non-human book characters, famous names, feeling angry, spitting fire, new movies, and adding a letter.

At the start of the first break, Roger Craig was in first place, with five correct answers and zero incorrect ones. Following closely behind, Matt Amodio had five correct answers and two incorrect ones. Juveria Zaheer, who wasn't as familiar with some categories, had four correct answers and one incorrect one.

After the Jeopardy round, the scores were as follows:

Roger : $5,200

: $5,200 Matt : $4,600

: $4,600 Juveria: -$600

Double Jeopardy round

The Double Jeopardy round featured categories such as European Geography, Document Dudes, The Desired Opera Category, Laying Down The Law, Reality TV, and Ends In “M”.

This round saw Matt Amodio answering 10 consecutive clues correctly after finding Daily Double #2, which helped him build a strong lead. Roger Craig was not far behind, finding Daily Double #3 and doubling his score to ensure Matt didn’t run away with the game.

After the Double Jeopardy round, the standings were:

Matt : $30,000

: $30,000 Roger : $22,800

: $22,800 Juveria: $1,000

Final Jeopardy round

In the Final Jeopardy category called "Medieval Europeans," the players were asked:

"This mathematician of Pisa studied in Algeria & later wrote a book introducing Arabic numerals to a larger audience."

The right answer was: "Who is Fibonacci (Leonardo of Pisa)?"

Juveria wagered $500, bringing her total to $1,500 after a correct response.

wagered $500, bringing her total to $1,500 after a correct response. Roger made a bet of $7,597, pushing his final score to $30,397.

made a bet of $7,597, pushing his final score to $30,397. Matt wagered the cover bet of $15,601, claiming the victory with a final score of $45,601.

Contestant profiles

Tonight’s episode featured three interesting contestants, each with unique backgrounds and personalities.

Juveria Zaheer: Juveria is a psychiatrist from Whitby, Ontario, Canada. She had never won a game before this one. Her knowledge was impressive in many areas, but she lost when she gave a few wrong answers during the Jeopardy round.

Roger Craig: Roger is an applied scientist from Arlington, Virginia. He is known for being able to think strategically and take charge of a game early on. He was ahead for most of the first half of the game and fought hard in Double Jeopardy but lost in the Final Jeopardy! round in the end.

Matt Amodio: Matt was the strongest player in the episode. He is a quantitative researcher from New York. In the Double Jeopardy round, he had an amazing run, getting 10 straight clues right. His last bet guaranteed his win, which was his first win.

Jeopardy! game recap - March 5, 2025

Jeopardy round:

Categories: All The Non-Human Book Characters, Notable Names, Feeling Punchy, Spitting Fire, Recent Movies, Add A Letter

Early lead: Roger was leading with $4,000, followed by Matt at $3,000, and Juveria at $1,000.

First break stats (15 Clues):

Roger: 5 correct, 0 incorrect

Matt: 5 correct, 2 incorrect

Juveria: 4 correct, 1 incorrect

Interviews:

Juveria was asked if Ken Jennings likes her.

Roger beat one of Ken Jennings’s records.

Matt was told he wasn’t selling the “villain” role well.

Juveria's setback: Juveria dropped from $3,400 to $0 after a few incorrect responses.

Jeopardy round final stats:

Roger: 9 correct, 0 incorrect

Matt: 10 correct, 3 incorrect

Juveria: 8 correct, 4 incorrect

Scores:

Roger: $5,200

Matt: $4,600

Juveria: -$600

Double Jeopardy round:

Categories: European Geography, Document Dudes, The Desired Opera Category, Laying Down The Law, Reality TV, Ends In “M”

Matt had an amazing run, answering 10 consecutive correct clues and doubling up on DD2.

Roger responded with a Double Jeopardy clue (DD3), doubling his score to stay in the game.

Juveria climbed out of the hole with a correct response about Survivor (her brother was on the show).

Double Jeopardy stats:

Matt: 27 correct, 3 incorrect

Roger: 17 correct, 2 incorrect

Juveria: 12 correct, 6 incorrect

Total unplayed clues (This season): 26 (0 today)

Scores going into Final Jeopardy:

Matt: $30,000

Roger: $22,800

Juveria: $1,000

Final Jeopardy (Category: Fibonacci):

Everyone got the Final Jeopardy correct.

Final scores :

: Juveria: $1,500 (Bet: $500)

Roger: $30,397 (Bet: $7,597)

Matt: $45,601 (Bet: $15,601) - 1st Win

On March 5, 2025, the episode of Jeopardy! was a thrilling game with tough opponents. After an impressive performance, especially in the Double Jeopardy! round, Matt Amodio won the game and earned a total of $45,601.

Roger Craig and Juveria Zaheer demonstrated a lot of knowledge and toughness throughout the game, even when things went wrong. This episode showed how intense the competition and strategy are on Jeopardy!, which is one of the most famous game shows ever.

