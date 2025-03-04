Who won Jeopardy! tonight? March 3, 2025, Monday

Matt Amodio, Luigi de Guzman, and Emily Sands competed in the exciting semifinal match of season 41 of Jeopardy! tonight. They were all trying to make it to the finals. It was one of the last games before regular play starts again, so the stakes were high in this Week 26 tournament episode. People who watched the episode couldn't wait to find out who won.

Ad

On March 3, 2025, Matt Amodio won the game of Jeopardy!. With a final score of $32,801, Matt won the Double Jeopardy! round by making smart moves that put him in the finals. By betting a big chunk of his earnings on the right answer to Final Jeopardy, he went ahead of the other contestants.

Featuring a unique quiz format and a memorable host in Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! has been a mainstay of American television for decades. It was a competitive episode tonight, but it showed how popular the show is still.

Ad

Trending

Jeopardy! episode highlights: March 3, 2025, Monday

Ad

The episode tonight was packed with twists and turns. The three contestants—Matt Amodio, Luigi de Guzman, and Emily Sands—battled through multiple rounds, but it was the Double Jeopardy round that set the stage for Matt’s comeback.

Jeopardy Round

Jeopardy!'s first round had questions on topics like The Rockpile of History, Around the USA, and Potpourri-Only-E. Although Emily Sands won the Daily Double, Luigi de Guzman was the clear winner with 8 correct answers. The round ended with Luigi having $8,800, Emily having $5,400, and Matt having only $2,200.

Ad

Double Jeopardy Round

In the Double Jeopardy round, with tougher questions like "In Ye Olde 18th Century Bookshoppe" and "Crypt-O!", the competition got tougher. Matt Amodio was brave when he got both Daily Doubles, which doubled his score twice. Matt was way ahead with $22,800 at the end of the round. Luigi was in second place with $16,400, and Emily was in third place with $11,400.

Final Jeopardy Round

The Final Jeopardy question was about Cabinet Members. People had to figure out,

Ad

In order of fame, the first Cabinet was Jefferson (later Prez), Hamilton (“My Shot” guy), Knox (of Fort fame), this Attorney General

"Who is Edmund Randolph?"

It was the only question that Matt Amodio got right. This win guaranteed that he would be in the finals.

Contestant Profiles

Ad

Matt Amodio

Matt Amodio, a New York-based quantitative researcher, was the best player tonight. Matt is known for being able to think quickly and bet strategically. He was able to come back from being down in the early rounds and win by getting the last question. He is a strong competitor in the tournament because he knows a lot and plays with confidence.

Luigi de Guzman

Luigi de Guzman, an attorney from Arlington, Virginia, amazed people with how much he knew. He was ahead early on and stayed in the game the whole time, but his wrong answer on Final Jeopardy cost him. Even though Luigi didn't win, the match was very exciting because of how well he played.

Ad

Emily Sands

The benefits consultant from Chanhassen, Minnesota, Emily Sands, played well but couldn't catch up to Matt and Luigi in the end. Even though she played carefully and had the Daily Double advantage in the first round, she lost all of her money on Final Jeopardy and ended the night with $11,000.

Also read: Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, February 21, 2025

Jeopardy! Game recap – March 3, 2025

Ad

Jeopardy Round:

Categories: The Rockpile Of History; Around The USA; Short But Sweet; Potpourr-Only-E; Movies At The Mall; If You’re Sappy & You Know It

The Rockpile Of History; Around The USA; Short But Sweet; Potpourr-Only-E; Movies At The Mall; If You’re Sappy & You Know It Emily found the Daily Double early.

Luigi had the best performance at the bottom of the board with 8 correct answers.

After 15 clues:

Luigi: 8 correct, 0 incorrect

Emily: 5 correct, 0 incorrect

Matt: 2 correct, 0 incorrect

Statistics at the first break (15 clues):

Luigi: 8 correct, 0 incorrect

Emily: 5 correct, 0 incorrect

Matt: 2 correct, 0 incorrect

Interviews:

Emily got a new job and hadn’t watched Jeopardy! in a year.

Luigi apologized to Juveria after missing a clue about Vanderpump Rules.

Matt suggested excising all pop culture clues from the regular show.

Luigi added 6 more correct answers to his score by the end of the round.

Ad

Jeopardy! Round – Final Statistics:

Luigi: 14 correct, 1 incorrect

Emily: 9 correct, 0 incorrect

Matt: 6 correct, 2 incorrect

Scores after the Jeopardy Round:

Luigi: $8,800

Emily: $5,400

Matt: $2,200

Double Jeopardy Round:

Categories: In Ye Olde 18th Century Bookshoppe; Stars & Constellations; Facts About Facts; Begins With “K”; Crypt-O!; Currencies

In Ye Olde 18th Century Bookshoppe; Stars & Constellations; Facts About Facts; Begins With “K”; Crypt-O!; Currencies Matt found both Daily Doubles, doubled up twice, and surged ahead.

Statistics after Double Jeopardy:

Matt: 18 correct, 3 incorrect

Luigi: 23 correct, 4 incorrect

Emily: 14 correct, 1 incorrect

Total unplayed clues this season: 26 (0 today)

Scores going into Final Jeopardy!:

Matt: $22,800

Luigi: $16,400

Emily: $11,400

Ad

Final Jeopardy:

Matt was the only player correct in Final Jeopardy, making him the second finalist.

Tonight’s Results:

Emily: $11,400 – $400 = $11,000 (Answer: Who is Marbury?)

$11,400 – $400 = $11,000 (Answer: Who is Marbury?) Luigi: $16,400 – $16,399 = $1 (Answer: Who is Jay?)

Matt: $22,800 + $10,001 = $32,801 (Answer: Who is Randolph?) — Finalist

The episode of Jeopardy! that aired tonight was very exciting, and Matt Amodio proved that he was the best in the semifinals. Even though Luigi and Emily were very good, Matt won thanks to his strategic play and correct Final Jeopardy answers.

Ad

Also read: Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, February 27, 2025

The episode also showed the popularity of the game show and how unpredictable tournament play can be. Fans can't wait to see how Matt does in the finals, where the challenges will be even tougher.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Learn more about the No. 1 Netflix show HERE