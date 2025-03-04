Who won Jeopardy! tonight? March 4, 2025, Tuesday

Jeopardy! has been a one-of-a-kind game show since 1964. On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, fans of Jeopardy! watched another exciting episode where contestants fought for the top spot. Three skilled players were in a close race to win the game, but only one would come out on top. The players tonight were Ray Lalonde, Juveria Zaheer, and Raymond Goslow.

The winner of tonight's Jeopardy! was Juveria Zaheer with $14,400. She got off to a good start and was able to stay in the game even though it was close. Both Ray and Juveria were correct in the Final Jeopardy round.

Ray got a great final score of $8,400 by correctly answering the Final Jeopardy question about William Herschel. Raymond Goslow and Juveria Zaheer both lost. Goslow missed the Final Jeopardy question and ended with $13,199, while Zaheer scored $14,400 but didn't make it past this stage.

Fans have loved Jeopardy! for decades for its unique question pattern, fast-paced gameplay, and catchy theme song. In three rounds, Jeopardy, Double Jeopardy, and Final Jeopardy, contestants are asked questions about a wide range of subjects. Let's look more closely at the exciting parts of the March 4, 2025, episode.

Jeopardy! episode highlights – March 4, 2025, Tuesday

Jeopardy Round

Juveria Zaheer was in the lead after the first 15 clues of this Jeopardy! round. Some of the categories were World History, Apps & Websites, and The Hero's Journey.

At this point, Juveria really put on a show, but Raymond Goslow was right behind her. Raymond fought back after missing the Daily Double. By the end of the round, he had closed the gap and tied Juveria for the lead. However, Ray Lalonde was far behind, with only $600.

At the break, the scores stood as follows:

Juveria: $3,600

Raymond: $2,000

Ray: $600

Raymond had the most correct answers (15), while Juveria had 10 correct. Ray, despite being behind, was still in the game, with 3 correct answers at this point. With just 15 more clues left in the Jeopardy round, anything could happen.

Double Jeopardy Round

The game changed a lot during the Double Jeopardy round. More was at stake, and players had to answer questions in areas such as Poetica Botanica, Sculpture, and Doom Scrollin'. There were Daily Doubles in this round, and Raymond won a big $5,000 bonus. Unfortunately for Juveria, she lost $4,000 on her Daily Double.

The scores going into the Final Jeopardy were as follows:

Raymond: $21,000

Juveria: $14,400

Ray: $4,200

Final Jeopardy round

The Final Jeopardy was about historic scientists, and the clue said, "Two discoveries he made in 1787 are named after stage characters, which is new for his field." 'Who is William Herschel?' was the right answer.

Ray and Juveria both got the answer right, which raised their scores to $8,400 and $14,400, respectively. However, Raymond gave the wrong answer, even though he played well the whole game, ending up with a score of $13,199.

Contestant profiles

The contestants of tonight’s Jeopardy! episode were all formidable players, each bringing unique knowledge and experience to the game.

Ray Lalonde: Ray is a Canadian scenic artist who lives in Toronto. Keeping calm during the game helped him stay in the running, especially during the Final Jeopardy round. Ray was a tough opponent because he knew a lot of different clues and played the game strategically.

Juveria Zaheer: Juveria is a psychiatrist from the Canadian city of Whitby. She did well, especially in the Jeopardy round, where she took the lead right away. Juveria was in the game until the very end, even though she missed the Daily Double in the Double Jeopardy round. She made a comeback in the final round and won the episode.

Raymond Goslow: From Marietta, Georgia, Raymond Goslow works as a consultant in library technology. Many people were surprised that he made it this far because he had been a strong player in earlier tournaments. Raymond wasn't able to get the win, but he played very well throughout the game and earned a good score of $13,199.

Game recap & tonight’s Jeopardy! game stats – March 4, 2025

Jeopardy round Categories:

World History

Old Man (Or Woman) River

Sizing Up Sizes

Apps & Websites

The Hero’s Journey

Starts With A Body Part

Scores after First Break (15 Clues):

Juveria: $3,600 (5 correct, 1 incorrect)

Raymond: $2,000 (6 correct, 1 incorrect)

Ray: $600 (2 correct, 1 incorrect)

Statistics after Jeopardy round (30 Clues):

Juveria: $5,200 (10 correct, 1 incorrect)

Raymond: $5,200 (15 correct, 1 incorrect)

Ray: $1,400 (3 correct, 1 incorrect)

Double Jeopardy round:

Categories:

Poetica Botanica

In The Pink

Sculpture

On Tour

5-Letter Antonyms

Doom Scrollin’

Statistics after Double Jeopardy Round (60 Total Clues Played):

Raymond: 26 correct, 2 incorrect

Juveria: 22 correct, 5 incorrect

Ray: 7 correct, 2 incorrect

Scores going Into Final Jeopardy Round:

Raymond: $21,000

Juveria: $14,400

Ray: $4,200

Final Jeopardy clue (Category: Historic Scientists):

Clue: A pair of discoveries by him in 1787 are named for stage characters, a new practice in his field.

Correct Response: Who is William Herschel?

Final Jeopardy results:

Ray: $4,200 + $4,200 = $8,400 (Correct)

Juveria: $14,400 + $0 = $14,400 (Correct)

Raymond: $21,000 – $7,801 = $13,199 (Incorrect)

Final standings:

Winner: Ray Lalonde ($8,400)

Finalist: Juveria Zaheer ($14,400)

Third Place: Raymond Goslow ($13,199)

Contestant interviews:

Ray: Mentioned his trip to Scotland and enjoying the food.

Juveria: Recalled being haunted by her father’s ghost in her losing ToC Final Jeopardy.

Raymond: Noted that many friends were not surprised by his appearance on Jeopardy!

Total number of unplayed clues this season:

26 unplayed clues (none today).

The battle on tonight's episode of Jeopardy! was exciting and intense. Juveria Zaheer won the exciting final round of Jeopardy! by correctly answering the question about a historic scientist and taking home $14,400.

The episode had three skilled contestants battling it out for the prize for which Jeopardy! is known for: its tough competition. With each new game, Jeopardy! continues to win over its audience with its challenging questions and fun gameplay.

