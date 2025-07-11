Who won Jeopardy! tonight? July 11, 2025, Friday

Scott Riccardi won Jeopardy! again on July 11, 2025, marking his seventh consecutive win. Scott won a total of $33,000 at the end of a very competitive game, bringing his total earnings to $182,901. All of the contestants answered the Historic Objects question in Final Jeopardy, which was about the famous Hope Diamond. After careful planning, Scott's win was sealed by a bet that made him the clear champion.

"What is the Hope Diamond?" was the right answer to the Final Jeopardy question. With his bet of $14,800, Scott beat Andrew Wang, whose bet of $16,300 was a risky one. Even though Andrew worked hard, Scott's final score was more than enough to win. Edaureen Muhamad Nor, who came in third place, almost doubled her score by betting $11,995, but she ended up with $23,995.

Jeopardy! is a very competitive game where skill, strategy, and luck all play a role in deciding the winner. People keep watching the show because of its unique format, in which contestants have to think quickly and bet wisely to win.

Jeopardy! episode highlights: July 11, 2025

Jeopardy round

In the Jeopardy round, the contestants faced a range of categories, including Book Excerpts, Where Not on Earth, and Off the Record. The clues varied widely from literature and space to music and more.

Scott Riccardi started strong, correctly answering questions about books like 1984 and Black Beauty, among others. Despite some tough competition from Andrew and Edaureen, Scott managed to lead as the round progressed.

Double Jeopardy round

The Double Jeopardy round was another battle of wits, with categories such as 19th Century Folks, Animal Planet, and Oscar Winners on TV. Contestants had the chance to make strategic wagers, with Scott securing a significant lead after correctly answering several key clues. Andrew, despite strong performances, couldn’t overtake Scott’s growing lead, while Edaureen remained competitive.

Final Jeopardy round

The Final Jeopardy clue in Historic Objects stumped none of the contestants, with all three correctly identifying "What is the Hope Diamond?" Despite Andrew's impressive wager of $16,300 and Edaureen’s near-doubling of her score, Scott’s calculated wager of $14,800 sealed his win, boosting his total to $33,000.

Contestant profiles

Scott Riccardi

Scott Riccardi is an engineer from Somerville, New Jersey, and a returning champion on Jeopardy!. He has proven to be good at strategy. As of July 11, 2025, he has won seven days in a row, earning a total of $182,901.

Scott has made a comeback from being behind in several episodes owing to his disposition and ability to figure out bets quickly. He has stayed at the top because of his knowledge of topics like history and literature.

Andrew Wang

Andrew Wang is a medical student from Illinois. Despite his lack of musical knowledge, Andrew performed admirably in categories such as Animal Planet and Oscar Winners on TV. His aggressive wagers, particularly in the Double Jeopardy round, displayed his competitive spirit. While he fell short of winning, his strong performance earned him a well-deserved second-place finish, with a final total of $32,600.

Edaureen Muhamad Nor

Edaureen Muhamad Nor is a book critic from Silver Spring, Maryland. As a contestant, she brought a wealth of knowledge, particularly in literature and history.

Though she finished in third place with a score of $23,995, she displayed impressive gameplay, especially in the Historic Objects category. Edaureen's insightful responses and strategic wagers contributed to her strong performance throughout the episode.

How Jeopardy! differs from regular game shows

The format of Jeopardy! makes it different from other game shows. Contestants can't just answer questions; they have to answer in the form of a question, which makes things more difficult. There are different rounds in the game, such as Jeopardy, Double Jeopardy, and Final Jeopardy.

Each has its own rules and gets harder as you go. During the Double Jeopardy and Final Jeopardy rounds, contestants can bet different amounts. This adds a level of strategy that isn't usually seen in game shows.

Plus, there are so many categories, from literature and history to pop culture and science, that every episode is a real test of how much you know across a wide range of topics.

Jeopardy! is different because it moves quickly and tests your intelligence. Contestants have to be knowledgeable, quick-thinking, and strategic in their bets. Due to these things, Jeopardy! has been one of the most popular and longest-running game shows in TV history.

Game statistics from tonight’s Jeopardy! episode

Jeopardy round:

Scott Riccardi: $8,200

Andrew Wang: $6,500

Edaureen Muhamad Nor: $12,000

Double Jeopardy round:

Scott Riccardi: $16,200

Andrew Wang: $14,300

Edaureen Muhamad Nor: $19,195

Final Jeopardy round:

Scott Riccardi: $33,000

Andrew Wang: $32,600

Edaureen Muhamad Nor: $23,995

On July 11, 2025, in another exciting episode of Jeopardy!, Scott Riccardi won for the seventh time in a row. With a total score of $33,000, he maintains his winning streak with a total of $182,901.

Andrew Wang and Edaureen Muhamad Nor also played very well, but they didn't make it in the end. With its unique mix of knowledge, strategy, and suspense, Jeopardy! has once again proven why it's still a popular game show. Every episode has new challenges and twists, which keep people interested in the exciting format.

