Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, July 8, 2025

The epic game show Jeopardy! returns with its latest episode tonight, with one contestant from Monday set to continue his ongoing streak. The returnee, Scott Riccardi, already accumulated winnings worth $68,000 after Monday's episode and will be looking to add to it. The engineer from Somerville, New Jersey, plans to purchase a marimba with his earnings. His $50,400 earnings over the weekend were the largest single-game total of the current season (season 41).

Going against Scott today are Elise Canup, an advertising producer from Richmond, Virginia, and Dan Puma, a salesperson from Chicago, Illinois. Catch the three contestants battle it out with each other on the Tuesday, July 8, 2025 episode of Jeopardy!.

Jeopardy! is one of the longest-running game shows in the U.S.A., creating a loyal fan base since it first aired in the 1960s. The engaging gameplay and quirky questions across categories have made it a daily trivia ritual for many trivia enthusiasts. Season 41 of the show, which premiered in September 2024, continues to air on ABC.

The final round of the game show is perhaps the most intriguing round that fans keenly anticipate, since viewers also play along with the contestants. The clue provided for the final round can often test the best of minds. We have compiled the relevant details for the final round of today's episode.

July 8, 2025, Tuesday: Today’s final Jeopardy! question

The question posed in the final round of today's episode is as follows:

"At the start of this tale, the title character is reminded he went turtling off the Mosquito Coast"

Today's category is one for the literature fans as it belongs to 1950s Literature.

Jeopardy! final solution: Tuesday, July 8, 2025

The solution for today's final round of Jeopardy!, as per the clue, is:

Clue: "At the start of this tale, the title character is reminded he went turtling off the Mosquito Coast."

Solution: What is The Old Man and the Sea?

Today’s clue points to a classic of 1950s American literature, referencing “turtling off the Mosquito Coast.” This is a nod to the famous 1952 novella The Old Man and the Sea by Ernest Hemingway. The American laureate won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 1953 and was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1954.

The novella tells the story of Santiago, an aging Cuban fisherman who struggles to catch a giant marlin in the Gulf Stream after an extended run of bad luck. Early in the novella, Santiago’s past experiences with turtle fishing off the Mosquito Coast are discussed, emphasizing his connection to the sea and his fading but resilient strength.

For contestants and viewers, the key to solving today’s final Jeopardy! clue is linking “Mosquito Coast” with the sea and recalling its connection to Hemingway’s enduring work. The Old Man and the Sea is often referenced in quizzes and academic contexts, making it a memorable and accessible final answer for literature enthusiasts.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Tuesday, July 8, 2025

