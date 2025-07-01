Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Jeopardy! welcomed a new month and Canada Day with the 212th game of Season 41 on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. The program’s recent “carousel of champions” has now spun for 12 consecutive episodes, producing a different winner each night.

The current titleholder is Dave McBride, a compliance consultant from Fuquay Varina, North Carolina, whose opening victory earned him $22,401. To break the streak of single-day winners, Dave must outscore two fresh challengers. Heather Kompanek, a product support manager based in New York City, brings a background steeped in technology and client relations.

Jason Singer, a real estate agent from Portland, Maine, rounds out the field and aims to follow in the footsteps of his spouse, who also once captured a Jeopardy! title.

The show’s answer-and-question format has tested wide-ranging knowledge since the 1960s, and every episode still pivots on the Final round clue. One well-framed prompt can reshape the scoreboard in seconds, keeping both contestants and viewers alert.

Essential details for today’s game, the clue, its solution, and a concise look at the lineup, are provided below.

July 1, 2025, Tuesday: Today’s Final Jeopardy! question

The final clue for the upcoming round reads:

"In 1991 he became the first actor in over 85 years to be interred in Poets’ Corner & rests near Shakespeare’s memorial"

This clue falls under the category "Buried at Westminster Abbey". It directs players to identify a 20th-century performer whose distinguished career and national stature earned him a place among Britain’s literary giants.

Jeopardy! final solution: Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Here is the clue, followed by the correct response:

Clue: In 1991, he became the first actor in over 85 years to be interred in Poets’ Corner & rests near Shakespeare’s memorial

Solution: Who is Laurence Olivier?

Laurence Olivier was celebrated for landmark stage and film portrayals of Shakespearean roles. He was interred in Poets’ Corner at Westminster Abbey two years after his death in 1989.

He was the first performer so honored since Sir Henry Irving in 1905. Olivier’s connection to the Bard is well known. His 1948 screen version of Hamlet earned him the Academy Award for Best Actor. Recognizing his standing in British cultural history and his burial site’s prestige guided contestants to the correct response.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Today’s episode lineup features Dave McBride, a compliance consultant from North Carolina. Heather Kompanek, a product support manager from New York, and Jason Singer, a real estate agent from Maine.

Dave enters the match with a single win but must sharpen his buzzer timing to secure a second. Heather demonstrated steady accuracy in the round, answering every clue she attempted without error, while Jason found both Daily Doubles in Double Jeopardy! and took the lead heading into the final.

All three players arrived at the last clue with competitive scores, yet Jason’s correct response and calculated wager of $4,601 produced a winning total of $22,401. It matched Dave’s earnings from the previous day and extended the run of one-day champions to thirteen games.

The Final Prompt spotlighted Westminster Abbey’s Poets’ Corner, a favourite setting for clues that blend literature, history, and notable figures of British culture, an area that often proves decisive on the show.

Catch them competing in today’s episode of Jeopardy!.

