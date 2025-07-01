Who won Jeopardy! Tonight? June 30, 2025, Monday

In tonight's episode of Jeopardy! on June 30, 2025, a new champion was crowned after a competitive battle of intelligence and quick thinking. Dave McBride won and took home a total of $22,441. Klay Frappier, the defending champion, had to face two strong opponents, which made the episode even more exciting.

Ad

Klay Frappier, an accountant from McHenry, North Dakota, was the defending champion and had $20,001 at the start of the game. During the whole game, he was in charge until the Final Jeopardy round, where his bet did not pay off.

Dave McBride, a compliance consultant from Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, defeated his opponents by correctly guessing the Final Jeopardy clue and making smart bets. He finished with $22,441, becoming the new Jeopardy! champion.

Ad

Trending

Jeopardy! is one of America's longest-running and most popular game shows, known for its intellectual rigor and unique format. Contestants are given answers and must respond in the form of a question. This format sets it apart from many other quiz shows.

Jeopardy! episode highlights June 30, 2025, Monday

Jeopardy round

Ad

The Jeopardy round featured an exciting set of categories, including Chinese History, Deciphering the Phrase, Memorable Commercials, and more. Klay Frappier led early in the round and showed his strong knowledge across multiple categories. In the Chinese History category, Klay managed to answer correctly and increased his winnings by $2,000 after wagering $2,000 on a Daily Double.

Klay had $9,200 and was in first place at the end of the round. Dave McBride had $1,400, and Eileen Darragh, a teacher from Cincinnati, Ohio, was in second place with $2,200. And even though some of his opponents made good plays, Klay stayed in charge.

Ad

Scores after Jeopardy Round:

Klay Frappier: $9,200

Eileen Darragh: $2,200

Dave McBride: $1,400

Also read: Who won Jeopardy! tonight? June 24, 2025, Tuesday

Double Jeopardy Round:

In Double Jeopardy, the stakes were higher with categories like What's That Called, Science Stuff, Trains and The People Who Love Them, among others. Klay Frappier continued his solid performance with a $2,000 wager on a Daily Double in the Chinese History category.

This brought his total to $8,400, but the real drama started when Eileen Darragh made a big bet in the No Man's Land category. She bet everything she had, but she lost it all.

Ad

Dave McBride had made a huge comeback by the end of Double Jeopardy and was now in first place with $12,200. Klay was close behind with $11,200. Since Eileen only had $800 left, the last round of Jeopardy! became even more important.

Scores after Double Jeopardy Round:

Dave McBride: $12,200

Klay Frappier: $11,200

Eileen Darragh: $800

Read more: Who won Jeopardy! tonight? June 26, 2025, Thursday

Final Jeopardy round:

The Final Jeopardy! clue was in the category of The Supreme Court with the clue reading:

Ad

In this case, ‘our consideration is limited to the present circumstances’ about ‘equal protection in election processes.

The correct response was "What is Bush v. Gore?"

Eileen Darragh wagered $799 and answered incorrectly, ending up with $1. Klay Frappier, unable to answer correctly, wagered $1,001, bringing his final score to $10,199. Dave McBride, however, answered correctly and wagered $10,221, securing a final score of $22,441 and becoming the new Jeopardy! champion.

Ad

Scores after Final Jeopardy:

Dave McBride: $22,441

Klay Frappier: $10,199

Eileen Darragh: $1

Also read: Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, June 27, 2025

Contestant profiles

Ad

Klay Frappier

Klay Frappier, an accountant from McHenry, North Dakota, started the game as the reigning champion. He won $20,001 in his first appearance, showing impressive knowledge and strategic thinking. Klay is known for his confidence and sharp memory, excelling in a wide range of categories. As an accountant, Klay’s precision with numbers and analytical skills were evident during the game.

Also read: Who won Jeopardy Tonight? June 23, 2025, Monday

Dave McBride

Ad

Dave McBride, a compliance consultant from Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, made a remarkable comeback in the Double Jeopardy round. Known for his deep understanding of legal and regulatory issues, Dave’s calm demeanor and sharp mind were assets during the fast-paced competition.

His correct answer in the Final Jeopardy clinched his victory, and his strategic wagering played a key role in his success.

Also read: Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, June 26, 2025

Eileen Darragh

Ad

A teacher from Cincinnati, Ohio, Eileen Darragh, played the game with a lot of energy and toughness. Even though she performed poorly in the Double Jeopardy round, her overall performance showed that she knew many different things.

Although Eileen lost tonight's game, her many years of teaching and leadership experience have made her adept at analyzing and solving problems.

Also read: Who won Jeopardy! tonight? June 27, 2025, Friday

Game Statistics from tonight’s Jeopardy! episode

Ad

Jeopardy Round:

Klay Frappier: $9,200

Eileen Darragh: $2,200

Dave McBride: $1,400

Double Jeopardy Round:

Dave McBride: $12,200

Klay Frappier: $11,200

Eileen Darragh: $800

Final Jeopardy Round:

Dave McBride: $22,441 (winner)

Klay Frappier: $10,199

Eileen Darragh: $1

Wagering Summary:

Klay Frappier wagered $1,001 and ended with $10,199.

Eileen Darragh wagered $799 and ended with $1.

Dave McBride wagered $10,221 and won with $22,441.

Dave McBride defeated his opponents with his knowledge and smart betting in the episode of Jeopardy! that aired on June 30, 2025. He was crowned the new champion.

Ad

Klay Frappier performed well throughout the game but did not win in the Final Jeopardy round, and Eileen Darragh struggled during the Double Jeopardy round. The 41st season is still going strong, so fans can expect more exciting moments and tough competition.

Also read: Today's Final Jeopardy answer: Monday, June 30, 2025

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajasini Rajasini is an Entertainment Content Specialist at Sportskeeda holding a Master's degree in English and having a rich experience of over 8 years. Her keen interest in movies, shows, fashion, lifestyle, and wellness, and her love for the written word inspired her to take up writing professionally.



Rajasini's provides readers with a window into the dynamic world of fashion through her compelling narratives. She always conducts thorough research and double-checks information from reputable sources before incorporating it into her writing, giving top priority to maintaining ethical integrity.



Rajasini is a fan of multi-award-winning actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman Jennifer Aniston for her range as an actor. When she is not writing, Rajasini practices and teaches yoga, and designs drapes. Know More