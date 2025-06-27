Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, June 27, 2025

Jeopardy! closes the week with a fresh match on Friday, June 27, 2025, continuing the fast-moving carousel of champions that has defined the last two weeks of season 41. The current titleholder is Rocco Graziano, a substitute teacher from Staten Island, New York. Rocco collected $17,200 in his debut and hopes to become the season’s first multi-day winner since mid-June.
To do so, he must outscore two new faces at the podium. Michelle Arguelles is a product marketing manager from Oakland, California, and brings a background rooted in technology and consumer branding. Klay Frappier, an accountant originally from McHenry, North Dakota, adds a numbers-driven mindset that often performs well when wagering decisions arise.
The streak of single-day champions illustrates a familiar aspect of Jeopardy!: small shifts in Daily Double outcomes, buzzer timing, or Final Jeopardy! accuracy can overturn expectations. Each contestant arrives with a different skill set, yet all three start every round on equal footing.
Viewers again receive the chance to match wits with the players during the closing clue, a hallmark that has kept the quiz show engaging since its 1960s debut. Essential details for today’s game, the Final clue, its solution, and the full contestant lineup, are given below.
What is meeting Lady Gaga like? Find out HERE
June 27, 2025, Friday: Today’s Final Jeopardy! question
The final clue for the upcoming round reads:
"The EU has 5 metropolitan regions of more than 5 million people; this city is the only one on the Mediterranean"
This prompt falls under the category of "Europe". It challenges players to combine population data with regional geography to single out the sole large Mediterranean metro area within the European Union.
Jeopardy! final solution: Friday, June 27, 2025
Here is the clue, followed by the correct response for the final question in the round.
Clue: The EU has 5 metropolitan regions of more than 5 million people; this city is the only one on the Mediterranean
Solution: What is Barcelona?
Population statistics place just five EU metropolitan areas above the five-million mark: Paris, Madrid, the Ruhr region in Germany, Milan, and Barcelona. Of these, Barcelona alone sits on the Mediterranean Sea, making it the only valid answer.
The clue required contestants to realize that other well-known Mediterranean cities, such as Rome or Athens, fall short of the population threshold. Familiarity with European demographics and map placement proved decisive in isolating the Catalan capital.
Jeopardy! contestants today: Friday, June 27, 2025
Competing in this episode are Michelle Arguelles, a product marketing manager from California; Klay Frappier, an accountant from North Dakota; and New York substitute teacher Rocco Graziano.
Rocco entered with one win and $17,200 but faced stiff competition. Michelle leveraged an early Daily Double to seize the lead during the Jeopardy! round and displayed consistent accuracy across multiple categories.
Klay posted the highest Coryat score of the trio, answered eighteen clues correctly, and maintained steady buzzer control. All three remained within striking distance heading into the Final round, with their scores forming a narrow 6:5:4 ratio. Correct responses from Rocco and Klay decided the match, and Klay’s calculated wager of $8,001 elevated him to $20,001 and the champion’s title.
European geography clues can be difficult on the show. Nonetheless, two contestants identified Barcelona by noting its size and seaside location. The result underscores how geographic reasoning coupled with population benchmarks can turn a seemingly broad clue into a single logical choice.
Catch them competing in today’s episode of Jeopardy!.