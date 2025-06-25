Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, bringing back another exciting episode from the game show's 41st season. This season has seen a lot of contestants winning and losing in the past few days. Today, we have another new contestant ready to kickstart their streak. Perhaps this time, fans will be able to witness a long streak. The past few weeks have seen a constant change in contestants.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Micah Fritz, a teacher from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, will return to face Greg Harris, an attorney from Washington, D.C., and Kiley Campbell, a teacher from Salt Lake City, Utah. Micah Fritz won $14,200 on his debut day, showcasing a promising performance. But given how most contestants have fared in the past weeks, he will have to be exceptional to extend his streak to a noticeable point.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the history of American television. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since managed to fascinate fans around the globe with its offbeat format and engaging nature. This has been a constant for the show, apart from its final round, which allows viewers to participate.

Viewers can participate by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. But as this can still be a tough process, we have shared the details in the section below.

June 25, 2025, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"One of the first chatbots was named for this language‑learning character from a 1913 play & 1956 musical."

This question is from the category "Literary Allusions," an interesting topic sure to intrigue a large section of the crowd.

Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, June 25, 2025

The clue and solution to the upcoming round of the game show read as follows:

Clue: One of the first chatbots was named for this language‑learning character from a 1913 play & 1956 musical.

Solution: Who is Eliza Doolittle?

Joseph Weizenbaum developed the first functional chatbot in the 1960s, called Eliza. The chatbot emulated a psychotherapist in conversation. The name was inspired by Eliza Doolittle, the character from the 1913 play Pygmalion and the 1956 musical adaptation My Fair Lady.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Wednesday, June 25, 2025

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are: Micah Fritz, a teacher from Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Greg Harris, an attorney from Washington, D.C.; and Kiley Campbell, a teacher from Salt Lake City, Utah.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

