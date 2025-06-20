Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, June 20, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Friday, June 20, 2025, bringing back another exciting episode from the 41st season. We have yet another champion starting their streak in the upcoming episode of the game show. Yesterday, Jacob Hale lost to Bevin Blaber. She will now resume her streak and hopes to continue in the coming days. Most contestants could not achieve a long streak in the previous weeks.

In the upcoming round, Bevin Blaber, a writer originally from Schenectady, New York, will play her second game against newcomers Andrew Brigger, a social studies teacher from Roseville, Minnesota, and Liv Markham, a localization producer from Darien, Connecticut. Blaber narrowly secured a victory in the previous game, ending with just $600. She will surely hope to add to her winnings before she concludes her streak.

Jeopardy! is one of the most renowned game shows in the history of American television. Since it began, the show has managed to consistently amuse fans across the world for years. It has remained popular in the past decades, primarily because of its offbeat format and engaging nature. Moreover, the final round also plays a big part in this ever-growing popularity.

The final round allows viewers to play from their homes if they guess the answer correctly ahead of the episode. But as this remains a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

June 20, 2025, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Spanning the alphabet, they are the only 2 chemical element names that end with the letter “C”"

This question is from the category "Chemical Element Names." This is a very common trivia topic and appears in all kinds of trivia games.

Jeopardy! final solution: Friday, June 20, 2025

The clue and solution to the upcoming round of the game show read as follows:

Clue: Spanning the alphabet, they are the only 2 chemical element names that end with the letter “C”

Solution: What are arsenic and zinc?

Arsenic starts with A and ends with C, while Zinc starts with Z and ends with C. So the compounds span the whole alphabet and both end with C. This is a rather straightforward clue.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Friday, June 20, 2025

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

