Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Thursday, June 5, 2025, bringing forth another new champion. Despite the great start from Stella Trout, he could not sustain her streak. We have a new contestant taking her place in the upcoming round of the show. It will be worth seeing if the new champion manages to be just as resourceful as some contestants in the previous weeks.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Joey Quismorio, a product manager from San Antonio, Texas, will play the second game of the run against Nikhil Joshi, a veterinarian originally from Montville, New Jersey, and Sarah Fuller, a special education teacher from Athens, Ohio. Quismorio has already won an impressive $17,201 on the first day and will hope to take this streak forward.

Jeopardy! remains one of the most popular game shows despite being decades old. The show's offbeat format and engaging nature have kept things crisp for a long time, and its final round, with its fan engagement, has also remained just as lucrative a watch.

The final round allows viewers to be a part if they guess the final answer ahead of the episode's air time. However, this can sometimes be a long-drawn process, which has prompted us to compile all the relevant details in the sections below.

June 5, 2025, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"This pioneering video game company, founded in 1972, was known for its iconic game "Pong" and played a significant role in the arcade boom of the 1970s and early 1980s."

This question is from the category "Brand Names," which remains one of the popular topics in the game show.

In the final round, participants have to answer a question after being provided a clue in the form of a solution, adding depth to the show.

Jeopardy! final solution: Thursday, June 5, 2025

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: This pioneering video game company, founded in 1972, was known for its iconic game "Pong" and played a significant role in the arcade boom of the 1970s and early 1980s.

Solution: What is Atari?

Atari was originally founded in 1972 in Sunnyvale, California, United States 1972 by Nolan Bushnell and Ted Dabney. The company is widely attributed as a pioneer of Arcade gaming. The brand name has been owned by several entities since.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, June 5, 2025

The three contestants for the upcoming round of Jeopardy! are Joey Quismorio, a product manager from San Antonio, Texas, Nikhil Joshi, a veterinarian originally from Montville, New Jersey, and Sarah Fuller, a special education teacher from Athens, Ohio.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

