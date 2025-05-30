Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, May 30, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Friday, May 30, 2025, bringing this month to a close. The game show has featured some great contestants over the past couple of months, but the last few weeks have seen a constant turnover.
Even in the upcoming round, a new returning champion will take the stage after his debut win yesterday. Fans are eager to see another groundbreaking champion, and one may arrive very soon.
In the upcoming round of the game show, Geoff Barnes, an analyst from Washington, D.C., will play his second game. He will compete against Heather Ide, a special education paraprofessional from Monmouth, Illinois, and Chad Heltzel, a high school English teacher from Denver, Colorado. Geoff Barnes secured a strong performance in the game last night and will aim to maintain his momentum in the upcoming round.
Jeopardy! is arguably the most popular game show around. Its run began back in the early 1960s, and it has remained relevant over the decades. This is largely due to its offbeat format and engaging nature, qualities that have remained largely unchanged over time. Moreover, the game show boasts a compelling final round, which remains a key attraction for viewers.
The primary appeal of the final round is that it allows viewers to participate. To do this, they guess the correct answer before the episode's airtime. This has remained a common practice over the years, although it can be a bit challenging. In the sections below, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details. Scroll down to see more.
May 30, 2025, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question
The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:
"Likely a nod to the actor who first played him in 1962, this character was subsequently given Scottish ancestry by way of his father."
This question is from the category "Novel Characters." It's a very interesting and fairly common topic on the show.
Jeopardy! final solution: Friday, May 30, 2025
Here is the clue along with the correct response for the final question in the upcoming round:
Solution: Who is James Bond?
Arguably one of the most popular characters ever written, James Bond first appeared in Ian Fleming's Casino Royale. He became a cult character over the years, especially in the film industry. Initially, the character had minimal backstory, but the idea of Scottish ancestry was later added, likely as a nod to Sean Connery, the Scottish actor who first played the character in films.
Jeopardy! contestants today: Friday, May 30, 2025
Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!