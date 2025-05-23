Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, May 23, 2025

Jeopardy! is back with a brand-new episode on Friday, May 23, 2025, continuing its momentum in the game show’s ongoing season 41. This season has introduced a wide range of standout contestants, some of whom have already made strong cases for postseason inclusion, including the Champions Wildcard and Tournament of Champions.

In today’s episode, a returning champion looks to further solidify his position. Brendan Liaw, a recent graduate and stay-at-home son from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, has secured three consecutive wins, earning a total of $59,398 so far. His streak has drawn attention from viewers and could position him for postseason inclusion if he maintains this level of performance.

David Crockett, a congressional liaison from Washington, D.C., and Jim Carpenter, a retired music professor from Vermont, will challenge Brendan in today’s game. With strong players entering the lineup, today's episode may end up being a closely watched contest.

Jeopardy! originally debuted in the early 1960s, and despite a few interruptions, has remained a consistent presence in television quiz programming. The final clue is revealed before airtime, allowing fans to challenge themselves and test their knowledge alongside the contestants.

To help navigate today’s episode, we have compiled the Final question, correct response, and key contestant details below.

May 23, 2025, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final clue for the next round of the game show is as follows:

"Eponymously named & in use for more than 1,600 years, it was based in part on concepts from the Greek mathematician Sosigenes."

This question falls under the category of "Time". It calls for historical and scientific knowledge, which often appears in the show's final rounds and tests players' understanding of systems that shaped global calendars.

Jeopardy! final solution: Friday, May 23, 2025

Here is the clue along with the correct response for the final question in the upcoming round.

Clue: Eponymously named & in use for more than 1,600 years, it was based in part on concepts from the Greek mathematician Sosigenes.

Solution: What is the Julian calendar?

The Julian calendar was introduced by Julius Caesar in 45 BCE to correct errors in the existing Roman calendar. Sosigenes, a Greek mathematician, advised Caesar to adopt a solar-based system. The calendar followed a pattern of three years with 365 days and one leap year with 366 days.

Though used for over 1,600 years, it eventually fell behind the solar year by about 11 days, leading to the adoption of the Gregorian calendar in the 16th century to restore alignment with seasonal cycles.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Friday, May 23, 2025

Competing in today’s episode are Jim Carpenter from Vermont, a retired music professor; David Crockett, a congressional liaison based in Washington, D.C.; and Brendan Liaw, a recent graduate residing in Vancouver.

Brendan Liaw enters today’s episode with three straight wins and a running total of $59,398. His performance so far has been defined by sharp gameplay and steady wagering.

A fourth win would further boost his postseason prospects, placing him firmly in the conversation for the Tournament of Champions. However, today’s match presents new challenges. Jim Carpenter and David Crockett, both first-time players, bring unique professional backgrounds.

The Final Jeopardy! clue, centered on the Julian calendar, required contestants to recognize the historical shift in timekeeping and the influence of ancient scientific thought. It tested a blend of classical history and mathematical understanding, hallmarks of challenging Jeopardy! clues.

Catch them competing in today’s episode of Jeopardy!.

