Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, bringing back another exciting installment from the game show's 41st season. Like always, this season has been witness to several expert contestants. But there are still more exciting games to take place, and a new champion to crown, ready to defy all the previous streaks.

In this upcoming episode on May 21, Brendan Liaw, a recent graduate & stay-at-home son from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, resumes his streak after he managed a win last night. He won $13,599 in last night's game and now looks forward to winning more in the coming rounds. Brendan plays against Romy Negrin, a graduate student from New York, New York, and Sam Macken, an orchestral musician from Boulder, Colorado, in the upcoming round.

Jeopardy!'s long-standing tradition of viewers participating in the final round from the comfort of their homes still remains relevant. This is one of the aspects that has helped the game show retain its large fan base for decades. While fans can guess the final question's answer ahead of the game show's airtime, it still remains a complicated process. To ease this, viewers can find the compiled answer, along with other relevant details from the upcoming episode, below.

May 21, 2025, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming episode of the game show reads:

"Headlines read of the fall of Hama on December 4, Homs on December 7 & this city on December 8."

This question is from the category "World News 2024." This is seemingly a more interesting topic than many that came in the previous weeks.

As always, in the Final Jeopardy! round, participants have to answer with a question, adding to the dynamic of the famed show.

Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

The clue and solution to the upcoming episode's final question read as follows:

Clue: Headlines read of the fall of Hama on December 4, Homs on December 7 & this city on December 8.

Solution: What is Damascus?

The fall of the Assad regime took place in late 2024 in Syria. The ongoing civil war was long-drawn, but it came to an end with the capture of Damascus. It marked the end of the hereditary totalitarian dictatorship that was run by the Assad family.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

The three contestants for the upcoming episode of the game show are Brendan Liaw, a recent graduate & stay-at-home son from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Romy Negrin, a graduate student from New York, New York, and Sam Macken, an orchestral musician from Boulder, Colorado.

Catch the participants in action on the upcoming episode of Jeopardy!

