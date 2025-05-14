Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, bringing forth another installation from its 41st season. Like many before him in the season, Andrew Jones secured another victory in the previous game and will now return for his third game.
However, given the relatively low earnings, Jones may still have trouble qualifying for the postseason play. It may change if he continues to win, but it will be a tough qualification.
In the forthcoming round of the game show, Andrew Jones, a graduate student from Queens, New York, will play his third game against newcomers Jen Johnson and Brandon Monsman.
Notably, Jen Johnson is a communications manager from Timonium, Maryland, and Brandon Monsman is a bartender originally from Cleveland, Ohio. Jones has won $26,400 in his two days, and he will have to amp up his game to have a chance at the postseason festivities.
Jeopardy! is one of the best-known and most revered game shows in the history of American television. A large part of its appeal is a result of the game show's final round, which continues to engage and entertain fans.
Apart from other things, the final round also allows viewers to be a part of the show if they guess the correct answer to the final question. However, this process of guessing the answer may be a cumbersome one. To ease this, we have compiled the final answer and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.
May 14, 2025, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question
The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:
"GPS technology has determined that a popular monument near this capital was built about 800 feet too far to the south."
This question is from the category "South American Cities." Geography-based questions are always common but still exciting. This one is no different.
Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:
Clue: GPS technology has determined that a popular monument near this capital was built about 800 feet too far to the south.
Solution: What is Quito, Ecuador?
Notably, Quito is Ecuador's capital and the second-largest city. The monument being referred to in this question is the Monument to the Equator, which is located at San Antonio parish of the canton of Quito.
Jeopardy! contestants today: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!