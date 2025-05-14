Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, bringing forth another installation from its 41st season. Like many before him in the season, Andrew Jones secured another victory in the previous game and will now return for his third game.

Ad

However, given the relatively low earnings, Jones may still have trouble qualifying for the postseason play. It may change if he continues to win, but it will be a tough qualification.

In the forthcoming round of the game show, Andrew Jones, a graduate student from Queens, New York, will play his third game against newcomers Jen Johnson and Brandon Monsman.

Notably, Jen Johnson is a communications manager from Timonium, Maryland, and Brandon Monsman is a bartender originally from Cleveland, Ohio. Jones has won $26,400 in his two days, and he will have to amp up his game to have a chance at the postseason festivities.

Ad

Trending

Jeopardy! is one of the best-known and most revered game shows in the history of American television. A large part of its appeal is a result of the game show's final round, which continues to engage and entertain fans.

Apart from other things, the final round also allows viewers to be a part of the show if they guess the correct answer to the final question. However, this process of guessing the answer may be a cumbersome one. To ease this, we have compiled the final answer and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Ad

May 14, 2025, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

Expand Tweet

Ad

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"GPS technology has determined that a popular monument near this capital was built about 800 feet too far to the south."

This question is from the category "South American Cities." Geography-based questions are always common but still exciting. This one is no different.

Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Ad

Clue: GPS technology has determined that a popular monument near this capital was built about 800 feet too far to the south.

Solution: What is Quito, Ecuador?

Notably, Quito is Ecuador's capital and the second-largest city. The monument being referred to in this question is the Monument to the Equator, which is located at San Antonio parish of the canton of Quito.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Andrew Jones, a graduate student from Queens, New York, Jen Johnson, a communications manager from Timonium, Maryland, and Brandon Monsman, a bartender originally from Cleveland, Ohio.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sourav Chakraborty Sourav is an entertainment writer at SK POP, who is informed by his Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Master's degree in Film Studies. Having penned scripts in the television and OTT, he has valuable experience and expertise that lay a strong foundation for his journey in the world of popular culture.



Sourav strives to produce accurate and informative articles and does so by looking for relevant and verified sources. He also enjoys writing explainers and features so he can give readers an in-depth understanding of the topic at hand while steering clear of misinformation.



Sourav admires Martin Scorsese and attributes his work to his affinity for cinema. He also looks up to Bob Dylan and appreciates the honesty with which he pens lyrics while combining the same with a social message. He is also a fan of Jimmy Page's skills as a guitarist.



If he could travel back in time, he would love to attend the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair to experience its magic in person. When he's not busy writing and researching about the latest developments in the industry, he plays the guitar and composes music. He enjoys watching art films and TV shows and also immerses himself in poetry. He additionally loves football and tries to carve out some time at least twice a week for a game. Know More